【儲局議息】聯儲局一如市場預期 維持利率不變

▲ 聯儲局結束一連兩天議息會議, 決定按兵不動

美國聯儲局結束一連兩天議息會議, 一如市場預期按兵不動, 聯邦基金利率維持在5.25至5.5厘區間。主席鮑威爾將在記者會發表講話。

聯儲局FOMC聲明指, 緊縮的金融和信貸狀況將給經濟帶來壓力，重申將評估進一步收緊政策的程度, 然而通脹居高不下，政策制定委員會堅決致力於將通脹率恢復至2%的目標。

議息聲明指出，第三季經濟活動以「強勁的速度」增長，而9月聲明則稱經濟以「穩步速度」擴張，聲明還指，就業增長「自今年以來有所放緩，但仍然強勁。」

議息聲明新加入「金融」(financial)一詞，並與信貸環境齊被形容為收緊的情況。

FOMC議息聲明網頁

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D. Kugler; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.