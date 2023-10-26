【歐洲加息】歐央行維持利率不變　符預期　歐元回軟，兌港元8.24算

歐央行公布10月議息結果，三大主要利率維持不變，符市場預期，即歐洲央行主要再融資利率維持4.5%、存款便利利率為4%，繼續處於歷史高位，邊際貸款利率則維持4.75%，為去年7月以來首次跳過加息。議息結果出爐後，歐元兌美元跌0.3%，現報1.0537，兌港元8.24算。

歐洲央行指，近期數據證實了早前對中期通脹前景的評估。 預計通脹仍會在一段長時間內維持在偏高水平，區內物價壓力依然強勁。 同時，由於基數效應強勁，9月通脹率顯著下降，且大多數基本通脹指標持續放緩。 理事會過去的加息繼續有力地抑制需求，有助於抑制通脹。

該行指，決心確保通脹及時回到2%的中期目標。 根據目前的評估，歐洲央行管理委員會認為，歐洲央行的關鍵利率水準如果維持足夠長的時間，將為實現這一目標做出重大貢獻。 管理委員會未來的決定將確保其政策利率將在必要時保持在足夠嚴格的水平。

理事會將繼續遵循基於數據的方法來確定適當的限制水平和持續時間。 特別是，理事會的利率決定將基於根據即將公佈的經濟和金融數據、潛在通脹動態以及貨幣政策傳導力度對通脹前景的評估。

此外，對於疫情緊急購買計劃（PEPP），央行指理事會打算至少在2024年底之前將根據該計劃購買的到期證券的本金進行再投資。PEPP 投資組合的未來滾存將得到管理，以避免干擾適當的貨幣政策立場。

The Governing Council today decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. The incoming information has broadly confirmed its previous assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook. Inflation is still expected to stay too high for too long， and domestic price pressures remain strong. At the same time， inflation dropped markedly in September， including due to strong base effects， and most measures of underlying inflation have continued to ease. The Governing Council’s past interest rate increases continue to be transmitted forcefully into financing conditions. This is increasingly dampening demand and thereby helps push down inflation.

The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% medium-term target in a timely manner. Based on its current assessment， the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates are at levels that， maintained for a sufficiently long duration， will make a substantial contribution to this goal. The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that its policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.

The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction. In particular， the Governing Council’s interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data， the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.

Key ECB interest rates

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 4.50%， 4.75% and 4.00% respectively.

Asset purchase programme （APP） and pandemic emergency purchase programme （PEPP）

The APP portfolio is declining at a measured and predictable pace， as the Eurosystem no longer reinvests the principal payments from maturing securities.

As concerns the PEPP， the Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the programme until at least the end of 2024. In any case， the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance.

The Governing Council will continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio， with a view to countering risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism related to the pandemic.

Refinancing operations

As banks are repaying the amounts borrowed under the targeted longer-term refinancing operations， the Governing Council will regularly assess how targeted lending operations and their ongoing repayment are contributing to its monetary policy stance.

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission. Moreover， the Transmission Protection Instrument is available to counter unwarranted， disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across all euro area countries， thus allowing the Governing Council to more effectively deliver on its price stability mandate.

