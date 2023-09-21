  • 28°C
2023年9月21日
【議息結果】儲局維持利率不變 點陣圖預示年底再加1次

Hot Talk 02:06 2023/09/21

聯儲局結束一連兩天議息會議，決定維持利率不變

美國聯儲局公布議息結果，聯邦基金利率一如預期維持不變，目標區間介乎5.25至5.5厘。這是繼6月暫停加息後, 聯儲局今年第二次保持利率不變。

利率點陣圖顯示，預計今年底再加息一次，聯邦基金指標利率將升至5.6厘水平。明年將減息0.5厘，少過6月時預期的1厘。

會後聲明指，經濟活動增長穩健，通脹率仍然高企，高度關注相關風險；重申信貸收緊可能會打壓經濟活動，並重申會將貨幣緊縮政策的滯後效應納入考量。

以下是FOMC議息聲明英文版

FED議息聲明全文網頁：

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace. Job gains have slowed in recent months but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D. Kugler; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.

 

 

美國 議息 貨幣政策 美股 加息 美國聯儲局
