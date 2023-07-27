【儲局議息】聯儲局FOMC加息0.25厘 符合市場預期 利率達22年高

▲ 聯儲局宣布加息0.25厘, 符合市場預期。

美國聯儲局結束一連兩天議息會議， 決定加息0.25厘， 符合市場預期， 聯邦基金利率區間上調至5.25至5.5厘， 利率達到2001年3月以來的最高水平。

聯儲局議息聲明指出，最近指標表明經濟活動一直在以溫和的速度擴張，就業增長強勁，失業率仍低，但通脹仍然高企。

美國銀行體系健全及強靭，家庭和企業的信貸條件收緊可能會對經濟活動、招聘及通脹造成壓力，其延伸的影響仍不確定，委員會仍高度關注通脹風險。

委員會仍力求長遠達成最大就業及通脹目標2%。為了支持這些目標，委員會決定將聯邦基金利率提高至5.25至5.5厘。委員會繼續評估進一步的資訊，以及貨幣政策的影響。為決定額外緊縮政策的程度時，以令通脹可能回到2%，委員會將考慮貨幣政策的累積緊縮、貨幣政策影響經濟活動和通脹的滯後性以及經濟和金融發展。

此外，委員會將繼續減少其持有的國債、機構債務和抵押貸款證券（MBS），如其先前宣布的計劃所述。 委員會堅定致力於將通貨膨脹率恢復到 2% 的目標。

====議息聲明全文====

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.