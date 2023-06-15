【議息結果】聯儲局維持利率不變　預計繼續有息加

美國聯儲局結束一連兩日的貨幣政策會議，決定維持利率不變， 符合市場預期， 聯邦利率區間維持在5厘至5.25厘，自2022年3月以來連續10次加息暫告一段落。

議息聲明指，通脹仍在升高，而經濟活動繼續溫和擴張，就業市場近月仍然強勁，失業率仍低。

美國銀行體系健全而且強靭，家庭和企業的緊縮信貸情況似乎對經濟活動、招聘和通脹造成壓力，但其影響仍不確定，委員會仍然高度關注通脹風險。

委員會力求長遠達成最大就業，以及通脹率2%的目標。為了支持這些目標，委員會決定將聯邦基金利率的目標範圍維持在 5厘 至 5.25厘。維持利率目標容許委員會能夠評估更多訊息，以及其對貨幣政策的影響。

在確定延續額外緊縮政策時，使通脹恢復到 2% 可能是合適的，委員會將考慮貨幣政策的累積收緊程度，及其對經濟活動、通脹、經濟和金融發展影響的滯後性。

據點陣圖顯示，18名官員中，有9位預期今年底利率峰值在5.625厘，有6位官員預期會在5.125至5.375厘之間，2位官員預期會在5.875厘，最鷹的官員更預期今年利率會升至6.125厘水平。明年利率中位數則調升0.3個百分點至4.6厘。

FOMC議息聲明全文：

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace. Job gains have been robust in recent months， and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity， hiring， and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals， the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 to 5-1/4 percent. Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time， the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy， the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation， and economic and financial developments. In addition， the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities， as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy， the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information， including readings on labor market conditions， inflation pressures and inflation expectations， and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell， Chair； John C. Williams， Vice Chair； Michael S. Barr； Michelle W. Bowman； Lisa D. Cook； Austan D. Goolsbee； Patrick Harker； Philip N. Jefferson； Neel Kashkari； Lorie K. Logan； and Christopher J. Waller.

記者：譚志偉