【TSLA】馬斯克北京訪華首日晚宴食甚麼？16道菜單曝光、食鹵水拼盤及炸醬麵！

電動車巨企Tesla（特斯拉，美：TSLA）CEO馬斯克（Elon Musk）週二（30日）乘坐私人飛機抵達北京，時隔三年再次訪華，有網民爆出，馬斯克抵達北京首日去到北京頂級會所華府會縵府宴享用晚宴。

▲ 網上圖片

晚宴菜單含「馬」量極高，封面相當講究，兩匹馬占據大部分位置，上方為英文「TESLA」，下方則是漢字「一馬當先」與英文「Extraordinary」。

▲ 網上圖片

Horse Extraordinary. The horse is known for its agile and swift nature in both Chinese and Western cultures. Since its inception， Tesla has emerged as a dark horse， standing out from traditional automotive companies and making remarkable achievements. The phrase 「馬到成功」 （ma dao chenggong） in Chinese culture， associated with success， serves as a wish for Tesla's successful journey on the path of going electric， driven by dreams and traversing great distances.（The English initial "E' in "Extraordinary* and the Chinese character 「馬」（ma） also correspond to Elon Musk's initials in both Chinese and English.）

馬-Extraordinary，在中外文化中均有著身姿矯健，日行幹裡的非凡形象。自成立以來，特斯拉猶如一匹黑馬，從一眾傳統車企中脫穎而出，一鳴驚人。中國人常說馬到成功，也以此祝愿特斯拉在通往電動化的發展道路上以夢為馬、橫行萬里。 （漢字「馬」和Extraordinary的首字母E也都對應馬斯克的中英文首宇母。）