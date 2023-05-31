  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2023年5月31日 (週三) 20:41
【TSLA】馬斯克北京訪華首日晚宴食甚麼？16道菜單曝光、食鹵水拼盤及炸醬麵！

股市 19:54 2023/05/31

【TSLA】馬斯克北京訪華首日晚宴吃甚麼？16道菜單曝光、食鹵水拼盤及炸醬麵！

電動車巨企Tesla（特斯拉，美：TSLA）CEO馬斯克（Elon Musk）週二（30日）乘坐私人飛機抵達北京，時隔三年再次訪華，有網民爆出，馬斯克抵達北京首日去到北京頂級會所華府會縵府宴享用晚宴。

網上圖片

晚宴菜單含「馬」量極高，封面相當講究，兩匹馬占據大部分位置，上方為英文「TESLA」，下方則是漢字「一馬當先」與英文「Extraordinary」。

網上圖片

Horse Extraordinary. The horse is known for its agile and swift nature in both Chinese and Western cultures. Since its inception， Tesla has emerged as a dark horse， standing out from traditional automotive companies and making remarkable achievements. The phrase 「馬到成功」 （ma dao chenggong） in Chinese culture， associated with success， serves as a wish for Tesla's successful journey on the path of going electric， driven by dreams and traversing great distances.（The English initial "E' in "Extraordinary* and the Chinese character 「馬」（ma） also correspond to Elon Musk's initials in both Chinese and English.）

馬-Extraordinary，在中外文化中均有著身姿矯健，日行幹裡的非凡形象。自成立以來，特斯拉猶如一匹黑馬，從一眾傳統車企中脫穎而出，一鳴驚人。中國人常說馬到成功，也以此祝愿特斯拉在通往電動化的發展道路上以夢為馬、橫行萬里。 （漢字「馬」和Extraordinary的首字母E也都對應馬斯克的中英文首宇母。）

菜式方面，晚宴共有16道菜，分為前菜、湯、海鮮、肉類、時蔬、主食、甜品7大類。

網上圖片

【前菜 Appetizers】

意大利黑醋松板肉

Italian Black Vinegar Pork Neck Meat

懷舊媽媽菜

Cauliflower Stalk

馬家溝芹菜櫻花蝦

Majiagou Celery and Sergestid Shrimp

雲腿野菜石榴包

Yunnan Ham， Wild Vegetable Pomegranate Bun

石斛花撈汁海蜇頭

Dendeobium and Jellyfish Head in Seafood Sauce

魚香墨魚仔

Sweet and Sour Flavor Baby Cuttlefish

潮州鹹菜蟶子

Teochew Style Pickles and Razor Clam

湖潮獅城鹵水拼盤

Teochew Marinated Meat Combination

【湯Soup】

美國象拔蚌（老壇酸菜）

Laotan Pickled Cabbage Geoduce

【海鮮 Seafood】

100秒黃魚腩

Yellow Fish Brisket

芙蓉玻璃明蝦球

Shrimp Balls

【肉類 Meat】

煎雪花牛肉

Fried Marbled Beef

脆炸新西蘭羊排

Fried New Zealand Lamb Rib

【時蔬 Vegetables】

百合絲瓜

Stim-fried Lily and Luffa

【主食 Main course】

縵府宴炸醬麵

MAHA Dining Room Noddle with Soybean Paste

【甜品 Dessert】

厲家菜綠豆水飯組合

Li Imperial Cuisine Green Bean Rice

有內媒稱，周二晚上馬斯克正是與電動車電池大廠寧德時代（深：300750）創辦人曾毓群一同享用晚餐。

網上圖片

相關文章：

【TSLA】馬斯克訪華第二日到訪工信部商務部　首晚與哪位中國富豪晚餐？忍手不翻牆用Twitter

【TSLA】Tesla馬斯克抵達北京見秦剛　馬斯克：中美如連體嬰、反對脫鈎斷鏈　料將訪上海車廠

編輯：李哲毅

美股 特斯拉（Tesla，美：TSLA） 寧德時代（深：300750） 馬斯克
