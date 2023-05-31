hket會員只要做齊報價專區任務並儲夠積分，就可以兌換高達$3000優惠券
【TSLA】馬斯克北京訪華首日晚宴食甚麼？16道菜單曝光、食鹵水拼盤及炸醬麵！
電動車巨企Tesla（特斯拉，美：TSLA）CEO馬斯克（Elon Musk）週二（30日）乘坐私人飛機抵達北京，時隔三年再次訪華，有網民爆出，馬斯克抵達北京首日去到北京頂級會所華府會縵府宴享用晚宴。
晚宴菜單含「馬」量極高，封面相當講究，兩匹馬占據大部分位置，上方為英文「TESLA」，下方則是漢字「一馬當先」與英文「Extraordinary」。
Horse Extraordinary. The horse is known for its agile and swift nature in both Chinese and Western cultures. Since its inception， Tesla has emerged as a dark horse， standing out from traditional automotive companies and making remarkable achievements. The phrase 「馬到成功」 （ma dao chenggong） in Chinese culture， associated with success， serves as a wish for Tesla's successful journey on the path of going electric， driven by dreams and traversing great distances.（The English initial "E' in "Extraordinary* and the Chinese character 「馬」（ma） also correspond to Elon Musk's initials in both Chinese and English.）
馬-Extraordinary，在中外文化中均有著身姿矯健，日行幹裡的非凡形象。自成立以來，特斯拉猶如一匹黑馬，從一眾傳統車企中脫穎而出，一鳴驚人。中國人常說馬到成功，也以此祝愿特斯拉在通往電動化的發展道路上以夢為馬、橫行萬里。 （漢字「馬」和Extraordinary的首字母E也都對應馬斯克的中英文首宇母。）
菜式方面，晚宴共有16道菜，分為前菜、湯、海鮮、肉類、時蔬、主食、甜品7大類。
【前菜 Appetizers】
意大利黑醋松板肉
Italian Black Vinegar Pork Neck Meat
懷舊媽媽菜
Cauliflower Stalk
馬家溝芹菜櫻花蝦
Majiagou Celery and Sergestid Shrimp
雲腿野菜石榴包
Yunnan Ham， Wild Vegetable Pomegranate Bun
石斛花撈汁海蜇頭
Dendeobium and Jellyfish Head in Seafood Sauce
魚香墨魚仔
Sweet and Sour Flavor Baby Cuttlefish
潮州鹹菜蟶子
Teochew Style Pickles and Razor Clam
湖潮獅城鹵水拼盤
Teochew Marinated Meat Combination
【湯Soup】
美國象拔蚌（老壇酸菜）
Laotan Pickled Cabbage Geoduce
【海鮮 Seafood】
100秒黃魚腩
Yellow Fish Brisket
芙蓉玻璃明蝦球
Shrimp Balls
【肉類 Meat】
煎雪花牛肉
Fried Marbled Beef
脆炸新西蘭羊排
Fried New Zealand Lamb Rib
【時蔬 Vegetables】
百合絲瓜
Stim-fried Lily and Luffa
【主食 Main course】
縵府宴炸醬麵
MAHA Dining Room Noddle with Soybean Paste
【甜品 Dessert】
厲家菜綠豆水飯組合
Li Imperial Cuisine Green Bean Rice
有內媒稱，周二晚上馬斯克正是與電動車電池大廠寧德時代（深：300750）創辦人曾毓群一同享用晚餐。
相關文章：
【TSLA】馬斯克訪華第二日到訪工信部商務部 首晚與哪位中國富豪晚餐？忍手不翻牆用Twitter
【TSLA】Tesla馬斯克抵達北京見秦剛 馬斯克：中美如連體嬰、反對脫鈎斷鏈 料將訪上海車廠
編輯：李哲毅