【FOMC加息】聯儲局加息0.25厘　3年來首次實質正利率

▲ 【FOMC】聯儲局加息0.25厘 3年來首次實質正利率

美國聯邦公開市場委員會（FOMC，Federal Open Market Committee）宣布，加息0.25厘，符市場預期，聯邦基金利率升到5至5.25厘，是時隔3年以來，首次重回實質正利率，即利率高於通脹，美國3月CPI按年升5%，實質利率達0.25厘。

聯儲局政策聲明，刪除關於暗示將進一步加息的措辭, 市場預期加息周期接近尾聲。

議息聲明概述有關「進一步收緊政策可能是合適」的條件，重申聯儲局將會考慮「貨幣政策的累積緊縮效應、貨幣政策影響經濟活動和通脹的滯後性，以及經濟和金融發展」。

FOMC 3月份會議聲明曾指出，「為實現足夠限制性的貨幣政策立場，讓通脹隨着時間推移回到2%，委員會預計，一些額外的政策緊縮可能是適合的做法」。不過，本次聲明已經刪除這段措辭。

委員會將密切關注即將到來的信息, 並評估對貨幣政策的影響, 指家庭和企業的信貸條件收緊, 可能會對經濟活動, 就業和通脹造成壓力, 這些影響的程度仍不確定, 委員會仍高度關注通脹風險。

此外, 聯儲局將繼續按計劃縮減資產負債表, 即減持國債和按揭抵押證券(MBS)。

FOMC議息聲明英文版全文：

Economic activity expanded at a modest pace in the first quarter. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5 to 5-1/4 percent. The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.

