2023年3月23日 (週四) 02:33
【儲局議息】聯儲局加息0.25厘　稱銀行體系良好　仍高度關注通脹風險

2023/03/23

聯儲局加息0.25厘，符合市場預期

美國聯儲局結束一連兩天議息會議， 宣布加息0.25厘，符合市場預期，聯邦基金利率區間上調到4.75厘至5厘。議息聲明回應近期銀行風險，認為美國銀行體系良好，以及有靭性，最近發展可能導致家庭和企業的信貸狀況收緊，並對經濟活動、就業和通脹造成壓力。不過，之後的影響是不確定的，委員會仍然高度關注通脹風險。

FOMC委員會預期，一些額外的政策緊縮可能是適當的，以達到足夠限制的貨幣政策立場，使通脹回到 2%的目標。

美聯儲點陣圖顯示，2023年底聯邦基金利率預期維持於5.1%，12月份時預期為5.1%；預計2024年底為4.3%，2025年底為3.1%。

儲局經濟預測暗示，今年將再加息25個基點，到2024年底將降息75個基點。

聯儲局下調未來兩年美國GDP預期，2023年料僅增長0.4%。

Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have picked up in recent months and are running at a robust pace; the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-3/4 to 5 percent. The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy. The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time. In determining the extent of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.

記者：譚志偉

