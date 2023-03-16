  • 20°C
香港時間 : 2023316日 (週四) 04:28
【瑞信危機】瑞士發聲明力撑瑞信　央行必要時提供流動性

股市 03:55 2023/03/16

【瑞信危機】瑞士力撑瑞信　央行必要時提供流動性

瑞士央行與瑞士金融市場監督管理局（FINMA）發布聯合聲明指，某些美國銀行問題不會對瑞士金融市場構成蔓延的直接風險。瑞士金融機構的嚴格資本和流動性要求確保了穩定性。瑞信達到對系統重要性銀行施加的資本和流動性要求，如有必要，瑞士央行將向瑞信提供流動性。

聯合聲明強調，由於當前美國銀行市場的動盪，但沒有跡象表明對瑞士機構有直接傳導的風險。

瑞士監管制度要求所有銀行維持資本和流動性緩衝，以滿足或超過巴塞爾標準的最低要求。此外，系統性重要銀行需要滿足更高的資本和流動性要求。 這容許吸收重大危機和衝擊時的負面影響。

最近幾天，瑞信股票價值及債券價值尤其受到近期市場反應的影響。FINMA 與銀行保持著非常密切的聯繫，並且可以得到與監管法律相關的所有信息。在此背景下，FINMA 確認瑞信滿足適用於系統性重要銀行更高的資本和流動性要求。此外，瑞士央行將向全球活躍的銀行提供流動性。 FINMA 和 央行正在密切關注事態發展，並與聯邦財政部保持密切聯繫，以確保金融穩定。

瑞士官方聲明全文：

The Swiss National Bank SNB and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA assert that the problems of certain banks in the USA do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets. The strict capital and liquidity requirements applicable to Swiss financial institutions ensure their stability. Credit Suisse meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks. If necessary, the SNB will provide CS with liquidity.

The SNB and FINMA are pointing out in this joint statement that there are no indications of a direct risk of contagion for Swiss institutions due to the current turmoil in the US banking market.

Regulation in Switzerland requires all banks to maintain capital and liquidity buffers that meet or exceed the minimum requirements of the Basel standards. Furthermore, systemically important banks have to meet higher capital and liquidity requirements. This allows negative effects of major crises and shocks to be absorbed.

Credit Suisse’s stock exchange value and the value of its debt securities have been particularly affected by market reactions in recent days. FINMA is in very close contact with the bank and has access to all information relevant to supervisory law. Against this background, FINMA confirms that Credit Suisse meets the higher capital and liquidity requirements applicable to systemically important banks. In addition, the SNB will provide liquidity to the globally active bank if necessary. FINMA and the SNB are following developments very closely and are in close contact with the Federal Department of Finance to ensure financial stability.

 

【投行重組】「末日博士」魯賓尼：瑞信可能大得不能救　正面臨倒閉風險

【投行重組】瑞信美股跌幅收窄至16%、CEO稱流動性基礎實力非常強大　憂失救CDS升至1000基點　累環球股市即瀉

記者：譚志偉

美股 財政政策 貨幣政策 外滙 股票 瑞士 金融 銀行
