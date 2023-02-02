【議息結果】聯儲局宣布加息0.25厘 稱通脹偏高將續加息

美國聯儲局FOMC公布議息結果，宣布加息0.25厘，符市場預期，聯邦基金利率加至4.5厘至4.75厘區間，為連續第二次放緩加息步伐。

儲局議息聲明指， 最近的指標表明支出和生產溫和增長， 近幾個月就業增長強勁，失業率保持在低位，通脹有所緩和，但仍處於高位。 委員會高度關注通脹風險。

俄羅斯對烏克蘭的戰爭，造成巨大的人員和經濟困難，並加劇了全球不確定性。

委員會預計，目標範圍的持續上調將是適當的，以便實現足夠嚴格的貨幣政策立場，使通脹回到 2%。

委員會指，在確定未來上調加息幅度時，委員會將考慮貨幣政策的累積收緊、貨幣政策影響經濟活動和通脹的滯後性以及經濟和金融發展。

委員會將繼續減持美債， 如其先前宣布的計劃所述。 委員會堅定地致力於將通脹率恢復到 2% 的目標。

========

議息聲明全文：

Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated.

Russia's war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship and is contributing to elevated global uncertainty. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-1/2 to 4-3/4 percent. The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time. In determining the extent of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.