【美國加息】聯儲局加息0.5厘符預期　利率頂峰料加至5.1厘

美國聯儲局結束一連兩天議息會議, 宣布加息0.5厘，符市場預期，聯邦基金利率上調至4.25至4.5厘區間。利率水平為2007年以來新高，今年累計加息425個基點。

市場關注終端利率，最多委員預期明年底利率中位數將加至5.1厘，相當於5至5.25厘區間，較9月份預測4.6厘顯著提升，意味明年首季仍會繼續加息，委員預期直到2024年才會減息。議息公布後，美滙輕微反彈，兩年期美債息亦回升。

聯儲局點陣圖顯示加息路綫圖，儲局最新上調了利率的預測，將明年利率中位數由4.6厘上調至5.1厘，2024年及2025則為4.1厘及3.1厘，此前9月的預測分別為3.9厘及2.9，長期利率中位數維持2.5厘。

議息聲明幾乎與11月一樣，議息聲明全文：

Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.

Russia's war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are contributing to upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time. In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet that were issued in May. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James Bullard; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Esther L. George; Philip N. Jefferson; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.