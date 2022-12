【加密貨幣】幣安單日淨流出逾11億美元、創始人趙長鵬稱是「壓力測試」

加密貨幣交易所幣安(Binance)單日淨流出超11.4億美元,創始人趙長鵬稱,是一次良好的「壓力測試」機會,公司將可以在任何加密貨幣的寒冬中生存。

研究公司CyptoQuant數據顯示,就代幣數量而言,幣安於周二的比特幣(Bitcoin)及以太幣(Ether)的每日淨流出創歷史新高,客戶淨提取40,353個比特幣及278,917個以太幣。

We saw some withdrawals today (net $1.14b ish). We have seen this before. Some days we have net withdrawals; some days we have net deposits. Business as usual for us.



I actually think it is a good idea to “stress test withdrawals” on each CEX on a rotating basis. 💪



