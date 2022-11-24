【聯繫匯率】對沖基金大鱷Bill Ackman：持有大量沽空港元倉位　「港元與美元脫鉤只是時間問題」

著名對沖基金經理Bill Ackman在社交平台Twitter表示，他已通過看跌期權持有大量沽空港元倉盤。他認為，聯繫匯率對香港不再有意義，港元與美元脫鉤只是時間問題。

”In light of the US/China decoupling of recent years， we find it particularly surprising， almost embarrassing， for China to continue to peg the HK dollar to the U.S. dollar."

他隨後再度發文，質疑聯繫匯率功用，指如果中國是強大且獨立的主權國，為何仍需港元與美元掛鉤。

This is a very thoughtful piece and I agree. We have a large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar through the ownership of put options. The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks.