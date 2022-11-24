  • 22°C
香港時間 : 20221124日 (週四) 10:32
【聯繫匯率】對沖基金大鱷Bill Ackman：持有大量沽空港元倉位　「港元與美元脫鉤只是時間問題」

宏觀解讀 09:55 2022/11/24

著名對沖基金經理Bill Ackman在社交平台Twitter表示，他已通過看跌期權持有大量沽空港元倉盤。他認為，聯繫匯率對香港不再有意義，港元與美元脫鉤只是時間問題。

”In light of the US/China decoupling of recent years， we find it particularly surprising， almost embarrassing， for China to continue to peg the HK dollar to the U.S. dollar." 

「鑑於近年中美之間的脫鉤，我們發現中國繼續將港元與美元掛鉤，這尤其令人驚訝，幾乎令人尷尬。」

他隨後再度發文，質疑聯繫匯率功用，指如果中國是強大且獨立的主權國，為何仍需港元與美元掛鉤。

Bill Ackman旗下的管理的旗艦基金Pershing Square，今年賺近20億美元，自2020年疫情爆發以來，阿克曼通過沽空賺取大約52億美元，於2019年回報率則達58.1%。

陳維民：市場對聯繫匯率制度仍保持高度信心

金管局副總裁陳維民在金融街論壇年會（23日）表示，雖然資金流出港元，市場對聯繫匯率制度仍保持高度信心，對於維持香港金融穩定起着重要的作用。

陳維民稱，即使面對全球金融市場動盪，相信在一國兩制的保障及內地的大力支持下，結合自身的優勢，國際金融中心地位不斷鞏固提升。

編輯：伍鍵文

 

