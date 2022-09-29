類風濕性關節炎可併發肺纖維化　可致呼吸衰竭及死亡　患者應提升認知及早發現　藥物及護理雙管齊下減惡化 

▲ 左起：香港風濕病基金會行政主任梁欣嵐，香港大學名譽臨床助理教授、風濕病科專科醫生楊韻妍醫生，患者姚生。

眾所周知，類風濕性關節炎會對關節造成破壞，有可能導致永久的關節變形、身體殘障，但原來此病牽連甚廣，就連肺部也會受到影響，併發肺纖維化，引致呼吸困難，嚴重的話重，更有機會引致呼吸衰竭而死亡。有風濕病科專科醫生指出，大約有10至20%的類風濕性關節炎患者會引起此併發症狀¹ ²，但偏偏許多患者對此認知不多，未有及早留意肺部健康，錯失及早控制病情的機會。現時，已有藥物減慢肺纖維化，降低急性惡化風險³，重點在於患者早診早治。



女性、30至50歲、煙民為高危一族



據估計，本港約有兩萬至三萬人患有各類風濕病症⁴，根據醫院管理局的數字顯示，在2004至06年專科門診覆診風濕病個案超過11,800宗，當中四成以上的患者屬類風濕性關節炎⁵。香港大學名譽臨床助理教授、風濕病科專科醫生楊韻妍醫生指出，風濕關節炎是一種自身免疫系統疾病⁶，此病源於患者的免疫系統錯誤地攻擊關節滑膜而引致發炎⁷。若患者的炎症持續，可導致滑膜增生，而關節相關的骨、軟骨、腱以及韌帶等造成進一步損害，從而引致關節疼痛及腫脹，甚至影響活動功能及引致變形⁸。



以為長者才會有類風濕性關節炎？楊醫生指出，任何年齡也有機會患上，其中以30至50歲為最常見，「可見不少患者仍處於職場，但承受關節疼痛而帶來不便。」此外，女性患此症的機會是男性的兩至三倍，如果家族中曾經有家屬患上類風濕性關節炎，其患病機會會較大。楊醫生補充，雖然有遺傳傾向，但不是正式典型的遺傳病。另外亦有研究發現，吸煙會增加患此病的風險⁹。



典型的類風濕性關節炎主要影響小關節，例如手腕、掌指關節、腳趾等等，楊醫生指出，這些症狀通常會呈對稱性，部分患者在發病時，也會出現大關節發炎，例如手肘 、膝蓋、肩膊等等。



除了影響關節活動外，亦會帶來生活上不適，包括：晨僵，患者在早上起床後，關節僵硬持續一段時間，甚至整天、不時會感到疲倦、沒有胃口、發低燒、體重下降、眼睛及嘴乾燥，手肘等位置的皮膚下面會長出類風濕病結節（腫塊）等等¹⁰。



類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化 病情加劇恐致命



「不少患者以為類風濕性關節炎只會影響關節，但其有機會所衍生的併發症，更值得大眾關注及了解。」楊醫生指出，類風濕性關節炎是一種慢性疾病，全身的關節會受到影響外，連肌肉、心、肺、皮膚、血管和神經等器官也會受破壞，如果治療不當，患者的病情會慢慢惡化，甚至令其死亡¹¹。



「其中一種併發症，患者一旦併發間質性肺病侵犯至肺部，會誘發肺部間質發炎，進而產生纖維，造成纖維化，使肺部失去彈性，猶如變硬的海綿，此症為類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化。」¹² 楊醫生指出。她補充，現時有10至20%的類風濕性關節炎患者會引起併發症症狀¹³ ¹⁴，如果使用電腦掃描，可及早為多達40%的類風濕性關節炎患者發現異常¹⁵，從而作出適當治療。



楊醫生引述外國一項研究統計，在十年內， 類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化對醫療體系造成負擔¹⁶：



表一：類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化概況

「不過肺纖維化難以復原，若患者沒有及早對症下藥，肺功能會持續減弱，一去不返。」楊醫生指出。類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化可引致嚴重後果，不但會導致患者的肺功能下降，無法順暢地進行氧氣交換，其血氧濃度也會降低，繼而出現咳嗽、氣喘、容易感到疲累，造成日常工作及生活不便，甚至會呼吸衰竭而死亡。她指出，患者的肺功能下降速度各有不同，且不能預計；其用力呼氣肺活量（FVC）的下降速度，可為緩慢、中等，甚至急速¹⁷。



楊醫生指出，現時已知類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化為增加死亡風險的疾病之一。她引述一項研究指出¹⁸，類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化患者經診斷後，在第三及第六年死亡率達10至30%，患者生存率中位數最多只有8.2年。



雖然患者出現肺纖維化後，肺功能會持續受影響，現時有不同藥物針對攻擊不同的細胞生長因子，阻斷血管更生所需的生長信號傳遞¹⁹ ²⁰。楊醫生指出，這些藥物具有抑制肺纖維化效果、抑制細胞生長因子遷移，從而減低急性惡化風險。有研究證實，患者使用後有助保持52週內肺活量²¹，而且減低肺纖維化急劇惡化，有助減低因肺纖維化而死亡風險²²。常見副作用則有：腹瀉、噁心、嘔吐及影響肝功能²³。



楊韻妍醫生提醒，所有預防及治療方法都有不同的成效、副作用及風險，醫生會按患者病情作出適當治療安排。如有懷疑或想了解更多，請向主診醫護人員查詢。

個案分享

● 姚先生 72歲

● 年輕時為藍領，工作性質需要體力勞動，腰酸骨痛已經習以為常

● 他憶述，當時每天早上起床後都有晨僵的情況，並持續一段時間才得以紓緩

● 姚生曾經試過在工作期間，因關節痛需要立即求醫，並獲處方類固醇止痛

● 其後，他的病情持續擴展至身體的大小關節，由手指、手踭、雙腿膝蓋等等都感到痛楚

● 使用類固醇約一年後，藥物效用開始失效

● 經驗血後，姚生被診斷患有類風濕性關節炎，他當時獲處方止痛藥來紓緩病情

● 但由於病情影響關節活動，雙腳難以屈曲，導致姚生寸步難行

● 其後他在公立醫院輪候約三年半時間，進行雙膝置換手術，其步行能力才得以恢復

● 惟在五年前，姚生發現自己開始出現氣促的症狀，經醫生診斷為患有類風濕性關節炎併發肺纖維化

● 他形容現時行幾步便需要「透透氣」，已經無法做體力勞動或跑步

● 而且近年受疫情影響，外出需要戴口罩，加劇呼吸困難的情況

● 現時他定時會到香港風濕病基金會上拉筋班，及參加義工服務