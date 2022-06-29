第20届國際顧客忠誠獎論壇： 商業方案滙報　卓越顧客關係服務（CRE）及優質顧客服務標準（CSQS）國際領袖高峰會2022　香港國際卓越顧客關係服務和創新博覽會

20th International Customer Loyalty Award Forum： Business Case Presentation

Customer Relationship Excellence Leadership Summit 2022 and

Hong Kong International CRE & Innovation Expo Awards



亞太顧客服務協會（APCSC） 將于2022年7月7-8日舉辦第20屆國際顧客忠誠獎論壇（論壇）暨商業方案滙報，讓國際商業團體及公司會員參加。商業方案滙報乃國際傑出顧客關係服務獎（CRE Awards）的評審環節。



The Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium （APCSC） is organizing The 20th International Customer Loyalty Award Forum （The Forum） on 7-8 July 2022 for international business communities， member companies to participate at the Business Case Presentations from the International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards （CREA） participants. The presentations are part of the CRE Awards assessment process.



優秀企業匯聚論壇 綜合展示卓越成就



國際傑出顧客關係服務獎選乃是傑出顧客關係服務的CRE世界盃錦標賽，標誌著世界級顧客服務領域的標杆，同時也是企業團隊提升品牌國際形象的良機。來自國際跨行業的先進企業申請了國際傑出顧客關係服務獎中不同的獎項類別，包括AXA安盛、恆隆地產、策安香港及澳門、中國電信CTExcel、中國電信客戶全球服務中心、中國電信國際有限公司、恆基兆業地產集團物業管理部（恒益/偉邦）、恆基兆業地產集團（物業管理部）-尊家管業有限公司、北京互聯企信信息技術有限公司、香港賽馬會 - 零售及電話投注部、敦豪國際速遞（香港）有限公司、香港電燈有限公司和DHL快遞（新加坡）等。參加企業將在論壇上展示他們於傑出顧客關係和卓越顧客服務的成就、管理上的領導才能、戰略性商業單位、顧客體驗及服務中心的表現、吸引及保留客戶的成功策略、創新科技、服務及支援基建、服務水平協議及顧客體驗管理、量度管理成功及顧客滿意程度，以及發掘增加收益的機會等等。



Corporate Excellence Forum Exchange with Best in Class Achievements



Advanced firms from international and cross-industry leaders have applied for the International CREA， like an Int’l CRE World Cup competition. The different award participants include： AXA Hong Kong and Macau， Hang Lung Properties Limited， Certis Hong Kong and Macau， China Telecom CTExcel， Henderson Land Group Property Management Department （Hang Yick & Well Born）， China Telecom Global Customer Service Center， Henderson Land Group （Property Management Department） – H-Privilege Limited， China Telecom Global Limited， Teleperformance In China， DHL Express （Hong Kong） Ltd.， The Hongkong Electric Co.， Ltd.， DHL Express （Singapore） Pte Ltd.， The Hong Kong Jockey Club – Retail & Telebet Services Department， etc. Participating firms will showcase their achievements in CRE outstanding service， leadership in management， strategic business units， customer experience and service center performance， successful strategies for attracting and retaining customers with innovative technology， support infrastructure， service level agreements and customer experience management， and customer satisfaction， identify opportunities to increase revenue， etc.



優質顧客服務國際標準（CSQS）是國際傑出顧客關係服務獎的評審標準。參加公司將會在下一評審階段的實地考察中以CSQS框架來評審其有關管理責任、資源管理、過程管理和表現管理的表現及成就。CSQS國際標準實地考察是繼商業方案滙報後，在評審階段中最重要的一環。



The International Customer Service Quality Standard （CSQS） is the judging standard for the CRE Awards. Participating companies will use the CSQS framework to assess their performance and achievements in relation to management responsibilities， resource management， process management and performance management during on-site visits in the next assessment phase. The CSQS international standard on-site inspection is the most important part in the evaluation stage after the business case presentation.



跨界交流分享整合 激發創新啟發變革



亞太顧客服務協會（APCSC）主席，朱剛岑先生感謝香港大學黃國權教授，以及評審團的支持。他指出，「新冠疫情席捲全球，改變了世界以及商業生態系統。我們正在以前所未有的速度進行改變，採用數字、虛擬以及無接觸式的在線渠道、創新解決方案。在新常態下，商業競爭將進一步加劇。採納新思維、令顧客參與及員工敬業，並聽取他們的VOC/VOE來促進創新、發展創新領導力。」朱主席進一步讚揚來自企業高層領袖的支持以及團隊和個人的獻身精神，這些團隊和個人致力於樹立世界一流的標準，實現卓越的顧客關係並在全球激勵啟發專業人才。

Cross Industry Sharing， Innovation Inspiring Change



Mr. Jason Chu， Chairman of APCSC thanked Professor George Huang of The Hong Kong University （HKU）， and panel of judges for their support of The Forum， “The global pandemic has disrupted the world and the business ecosystems. We are making unprecedented speed of change to adopting digital， virtual， contactless online channels， solutions and innovations. Under the new normal， business competitions will rise even further. It’s critical to adopt new ideas and engage our customers and employees， and listen to their VOC/VOE to accelerate innovation， and develop innovation leadership.” Mr. Chu further applauded the support from senior leadership and contributions of teams and individuals who are dedicating themselves to set world class standards， achieve customer relationship excellence， and inspire professionals globally.



香港大學工業及製造系統工程系講座教授黃國權致歡迎辭，歡迎各國際嘉賓：「我非常高興歡迎大家參加第二十屆國際顧客忠誠獎論壇。藉著此項活動，匯聚行業精英，通過與APCSC合作研發的優質顧客服務國際標準（CSQS） 18.0，持續提升國際標杆，通過業界的最佳實踐案例和顧客服務知識管理整合（iCSKM）平台分享知識、意見和討論，加強與客戶忠誠程度相關的知識和理解，與商界建立更緊密聯繫，從而有效提升客戶忠誠程度與穩健客源。」



Chair Professor George Huang， Head of Industrial and Systems Engineering Department， HKU， welcomed the international delegates， “It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to the 20th International Customer Loyalty Award Forum. Through this event， we gather industry elites， enhance the international benchmark continuously through the Int'l Customer Service Quality Standard （CSQS） 18.0 developed jointly with APCSC， to strengthen customer loyalty through best practice cases， and Integrated Customer Service Knowledge Management （iCSKM） platform sharing knowledge， opinions and discussions， strengthen knowledge and understanding related to customer loyalty， and establish closer ties with the business community， thereby effectively improving customer loyalty and stable customer base.”



呼叫中心及服務外包研究院院長及傑出顧客關係服務獎評審團評委米輝波先生表示：「新冠疫情給社會、企業、家庭帶來了巨大的衝擊，加速了特定領域如人工智能、遠程協同、線上教育、OMO等的快速發展，對客戶服務行業也帶來了前所未有的衝擊。商業領袖們需要重新思考客戶體驗戰略；國際傑出顧客關係服務獎（CRE Awards）表彰來自不同行業的商業領袖，展示他們的成功之道、最佳實踐；通過參與大獎的評選，參賽企業可以從世界級框架CSQS中，最佳實踐及最佳守則中學習關鍵成功因素，使得企業進一步提升服務水平、持續保持行業的市場領先地位。通過國際顧客忠誠奬論壇，介紹最佳實踐、規則、標準，可以激發參與者的創新力、啟發他們服務變革理念，並找到適合自己企業的最佳方案，從而面對不斷出現的新挑戰。」



Mr. Mike Mi， President of Academy of Contact Center and BPO， China and CRE Awards Panel of Judges said， “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a huge impact to societies， enterprises， and families. It has accelerated the rapid development of specific areas such as AI， remote collaboration， online education， OMO， etc.， and has also brought unprecedented impact to the customer service industry. Business leaders need to rethink the customer experience strategy. The International Customer Relation Excellence Awards （CRE Awards） recognizes business leaders from different industries and showcases their success and best practices. Through the Awards assessment， firms can learn from the CSQS world class standard， best practices， principles and key success factors， which enable the firms to further elevate the service levels and continue to maintain their market leader position. Through The Forum introducing best practices， rules， and standards， all participants can be stimulated with innovations， inspired with service reform ideas， and find the best solution for their business， so as to face new challenges that continue to emerge.”



國際峰會、博覽會期待廣泛參與



據悉，於論壇期間，朱主席介紹將於2022年11月11日舉行CRE及CSQS國際領袖高峰會 （國際峰會） 及香港國際卓越顧客關係服務和創新博覽會（香港國際博覽會）。國際峰會是一個國際性會議，讓領導企業展示與顧客服務及顧客關係管理相關的最佳實踐、成功經驗以及科技運用，並邀請亞太顧客服務協會榮譽嘉賓、政府、行業領導做主講嘉賓。此外，香港國際博覽會更設立香港國際博覽會創新獎，以表揚在大數據、移動5G、數字化、社交、雲端、CRM、客戶聯絡中心、BPO、電子商務和人工智能物聯網上提供創意科技產品及服務並擁有良好顧客回饋的本地及國際參展商。



Extensive Participation for International Summits & Expo



During the Forum， Mr. Chu will introduced the upcoming International Customer Relationship Excellence （CRE） and Customer Service Quality Standard （CSQS） Leadership Summit （The Summit） and The Hong Kong International CRE & Innovation Expo & Awards （The Expo） on 11 November 2022. The Summit is an International Conference for leading firms to exhibit and showcase Customer Service and CRM related best practices， success stories， technologies， as well as keynote presentations by senior business， government， industry leaders and senior executives to share and build knowledge about customer relationship management， CRE branding， Internet+， social， mobile customer information systems. The CRE Innovation Expo Awards is organized to providing innovative products and services with excellent customer references in Big Data， Mobile 5G， Digital， Social， Cloud and CRM， Contact Center， BPO， eCom， A.I.oT.



第20屆國際傑出顧客關係服務獎 （CREA） 表彰來自不同行業的商業領袖，並展示他們的成功和最佳實踐。通過獎項評估，公司可以學習 CSQS 世界級標準、最佳實踐、原則和關鍵成功因素，使公司能夠進一步提升服務水平並繼續保持其市場領先地位。通過 CREA 引入最佳實踐、規則和標準，所有參與者都可以在創新中得到激勵，在服務改革思想的啟發下，為他們的業務找到最佳解決方案，從而面對不斷出現的新挑戰。



The 20th International Customer Relation Excellence Awards （CREA） recognizes business leaders from different industries and showcases their success and best practices. Through the Awards assessment， firms can learn from the CSQS world class standard， best practices， principles and key success factors， which enable the firms to further elevate the service levels and continue to maintain their market leader position. Through the CREA introducing best practices， rules， and standards， all participants can be stimulated with innovations， inspired by service reform ideas， and find the best solutions for their business， so as to face new challenges that continue to emerge.



國際顧客服務質量標準 （CSQS） 是 CRE 模型和世界級基準。在 CSQS 實地考察評估期間，作為商業案例展示之後最重要的下一步，所有來自不同行業的申請人將根據 CSQS 標准在管理責任、資源管理、流程管理和績效管理各自領域的合規性和成就進行評估。



The International Customer Service Quality Standard （CSQS） is the CRE Model and world class benchmark. All applicants from different industries will be assessed against the CSQS criteria for compliance and achievements in the respective areas of management responsibility， resource management， process management and performance management during the CSQS site visit assessment as the most important next step following the business case presentation.



亞太顧客服務協會 （APCSC） （https：//www.apcsc.com/？lang=zh-hant）

亞太顧客服務協會的成立信念在於「優質的顧客關係是增強競爭力的唯一方法！」。協會的目標是在亞太區域範 圍的國際城市提高服務品質，推廣傑出顧客關係，致力於認可和表彰為顧客和機構作出貢獻的政府部門，企業， 商業單位，部門和個人。亞太顧客服務協會與國際教育夥伴和國際成員機構共同針對于顧客關係管理、客戶聯絡 中心和服務中心提供最受認可的國際認可證書，設置世界級標準認證。



Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium （APCSC） https：//www.apcsc.com

APCSC is founded with the belief of “Excellent Customer Relationship is the only way to Sharpen your Competitive Edge！” The goal of the Consortium is to promote service quality and customer relationship excellence leadership in international cities across regions. Through the Customer Relationship Excellence Awards， APCSC promotes Customer Relationship Excellence as a core business value in international cities across regions and to recognize government bodies， companies， business units， teams， and individuals that have contributed to the success of both their customers and the organizations that they serve.



卓越顧客關係服務（CRE）與優質顧客服務標準（CSQS）國際領袖高峰會 2022 年 11 月 11日 https：//www.apcsc.com/upcoming-summit-v2/？lang=zh-hant

創新領導力：客戶體驗數字化，CRE指数，大数据



CRE & CSQS 國際領袖高峰會讓行業領導公司展示其在顧客服務和 CRM 方面的最佳實踐、成功故事、技術，同時，來自亞太顧客 服務協會和行業領導團體的專家將進行主題演講。國際 CRE 獎得獎者將上臺演講，內容覆蓋顧客關係的最佳處理方法。來自不同服 務和技術層面的得獎公司將分享其革新的思維和建立顧客忠誠上的成功經驗。 峰會提供一個國際平臺以促使知識更有效地分享、成功顧客的領導才能成為成功範例，並同時讓世界級的服務質素和傑出顧客關係服務得以展示。CRE 領袖國際峰會影響力強，是兼具專業性、實用性、權威性及國際化的跨行業盛會，旨在為跨行業 機構構建一個「展示、交流、合作」的平臺，對企業拓展海外市場、建立定期交流、達成項目合作、提高企業國際競爭力、奠定企業在行業內的聲譽具有重要意義。本會除政府、社團組織、企業、科研培訓機構等有關嘉賓、代表參加外，還將邀請亞太區乃至全球範 圍內的金融、保險、電信、製造、電子商務等行業的領袖及專業人士參加，深層次地探討顧客服務的機遇與挑戰，關注與分享中國和全球顧客服務行業發展的前沿。



International CRE & CSQS Leadership Summit 2022， November 11

https：//www.apcsc.com/upcoming-summit-v2

Innovation Leadership： CX Digital， FinTech， CRE Index， Big Data

The CRE & CSQS Leadership Summit is an International Conference for exhibiting and showcasing Leadership in Innovation， Strategy， Digital， Customer Service， Public Service and CRM strategy and best practices by world class companies， subject experts， CRE Awards winners， Best-in-Class recognitions， CSQS Committee members， industry leaders and experts of the CRM Leadership Community. This interactive and content-rich summit provides an International Platform for effective knowledge sharing， exemplary customer success leadership and showcase for WORLD-CLASS cities with high service quality and Customer Relationship Excellence in Hong Kong， an international financial， business， logistic， tourism and trade center.



香港國際卓越顧客關係服務及創新博覽獎2022 年 11 月 11 日

https：//www.apcsc.com/innovation-awards/？lang=zh-hant

大數據、移動 5G、數字、社交、雲、CRM、聯絡中心、BPO、eCom、A.I.oT

香港國際 CRE 創新博覽獎 （HK International CRE & Innovation Expo Awards） 旨在為企業提供「開放、交流、合作」的跨行業平臺，拓展國際市場，實現合作，展示創新的解決方案。在國際峰會博覽會上，圍繞著以上主題，來自世界各地的優秀企業展示、分 享和搭建一個有聲望的國際社區平臺，合作創造更多商機。政府、組織、企業、研究領導和不同行業的專業人士在當前和未來的商業 模式發展上都存在著前沿問題，密切關注 CRE 和創新、企業理念、全球競爭力和挑戰。CRE 創新博覽獎致力於提供具有良好顧客推 薦的創新產品、服務和解決方案，加強行業品牌建設，在亞太地區發展可持續的業務發展戰略。通過引入產品或服務、商業案例介紹、 總結和撰寫、客戶參與和顧客滿意度評估來評估公司。所有獲獎者均獲 APCSC 及 HKCSC 組委會頒發獎盃及證書。



HK International Customer Relationship Excellence & Innovation Expo Awards 2022， November 11

https：//www.apcsc.com/innovation-awards

Big Data， Mobile 5G， Digital， Social， Cloud， CRM， Contact Center， BPO， eCom， A.I.oT

The HK International CRE Innovation Expo Awards is dedicated to Regional & International corporations and startup companies providing innovative products and services with excellent customer references in Big Data， Mobile 5G， Digital， Social， Cloud & CRM， contact center， BPO， eCom， A.I. IoT. The CRE Innovation Expo Awards recognizes innovative products and services， strengthen the corporate brand in the industry， and develop a sustainable business development strategy in Asia-Pacific region. Firms are assessed through introduction of product or service， business case presentation， summary and write- up， customer reference and customer satisfaction assessment. All the winners are awarded a trophy and certification from APCSC & HKCSC Expo Awards Organizing Committee.



（特約）