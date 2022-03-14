APCSC CXO論壇：香港18行業的CRE指數表現 持續提升競爭力國際品牌樞紐地位

APCSC CXO Forum: CRE Index Performance of 18 Industries in Hong Kong Continues to Improve Competitiveness as an International Brand Hub



面對疫情的影響，隨著複雜商業環境的變化，市場領袖需要投入商業智能收集信息。亞太顧客服務協會（協會）與香港科技大學研究員合作研發首個大數據驅動的香港傑出顧客關係服務指數(指數)。企業參與指數計劃將有助提升競爭力，包括顧客滿意度、忠誠度、淨推薦值和決策能力，以通過 AI、大數據、社交監聽和監控、物聯網和全渠道平台收集顧客聲音， 提升業務績效、競爭力和盈利能力、價值、價格容忍度等國際指標，加速國際品牌生態系統。



In the face of the epidemic impact, as the complex business environment changes, market leaders need to invest in business intelligence to collect information. Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium (APCSC) has collaborated with researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to develop the first big data-driven Hong Kong Customer Relationship Excellence Index (HKCREI or The Index). Corporations’ participation in the HKCREI will help improve competitiveness, including customer satisfaction, loyalty, net promoter score and decision-making capability to collect voice of customer through AI, big data, social listening and monitoring, IoT and omni-channel platforms to enhance international business indicators such as performance, competitiveness and profitability, value, price tolerance, etc., to accelerate the international brand ecosystem.



指數是同類中第一個採用大數據、數據融合技術集成的平台，建立以國際基準的行業標準和領先指標。此項目得到了香港創新及科技基金 （ITF）的支持。指數以線上問卷調查行業表現，並綜合互聯網、社交媒體顧客和用戶評論的大數據，挖掘更多顧客想法、評價、投訴、推薦和各種的需求。目前共18個行業，包括銀行、保險、證券交易服務、信用卡、移動通訊、寬頻、付費電視、網購平台、快遞、線上訂餐和外賣、咖啡室、快餐店、鐵路、巴士、景點、商場、超市、藥房等行業。



The Index is the first platform of its kind that integrates big data and data fusion technology to establish industry standards and leading indicators based on international benchmarks. This project is supported by the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Fund (ITF). The index surveys the performance of the industry with online questionnaires, and integrates the big data of the Internet, social media customers and user reviews, and taps more customer ideas, evaluations, complaints, recommendations and various needs. There are currently 18 industries, including banking, insurance, securities trading services, credit cards, mobile communications, broadband, pay TV, online shopping platforms, express delivery, online ordering and delivery, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, railways, buses, attractions, shopping malls, supermarkets, pharmacy and other industries.



參與企業能得到指數分析報告，並可採用大數據和客戶回饋，提供更加全面的分析報告和新洞察，改善顧客滿意度和推薦度，提昇在國際金融、商務、貿易、旅遊的品牌紐地位。



Participating companies can obtain The index analysis reports, and can use big data and customer feedback to provide more comprehensive analysis reports and new insights, improve customer satisfaction and promoter scores, and enhance their brand status in international finance, business, trade, and tourism.



協會將於3月25日下午舉行線上CXO論壇主題：香港18行業的CRE指數表現。演講嘉賓包括協會主席朱剛岑先生、2021年度國際傑出顧客關係服務大獎得主DHL 快遞(新加坡) 等資深代表。



APCSC will hold an online CXO Forum on the afternoon of March 25th with the theme: CRE Index Performance of 18 Hong Kong Industries. Speakers include Mr. Jason Chu, Chairman of APCSC, and senior representatives from DHL Express (Singapore), winner of the 2021 International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards.

Tel: +852 2174 1428 Email: enquiry@apcsc.com www.apcsc.com



