  • 21°C
香港時間 : 20211222日 (三) 13:12
昔日新聞 電子報 iM新聞 iM雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:退休理財

熱門關鍵字 : ATMX 新經濟股 收息 騰訊 阿里巴巴 滙豐 上車盤 退休規劃 ETF

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【Tesla充電】Tesla聖誕假期非高峰時段提供免費Supercharge　香港有冇份？

科技 12:07 2021/12/22

分享：

Tesla近日宣布，將在12月23日至12月26日的非高峰時段，即美國當地時間晚上7點至上午10點，提供免費超級充電服務。

聖誕節即將來臨，不少人會趁著假期駕駛愛車外出遊玩。Tesla近日就宣布，為了應付聖誕假期Supercharge超級充電站排長龍充電的需求，將在12月23日至12月26日的非高峰時段，即美國當地時間晚上7點至上午10點，提供免費超級充電服務。

【Tesla】Tesla Cybertruck車身顏色無得揀　Elon Musk：許多第三方包膜

【科技狂人】馬斯克：明年由人類試驗　植入旗下初創研發芯片

Tesla表示，鑑於聖誕節為外出高峰期，需要用到超級充電服務的Tesla車輛將會比平常多。為了吸引車主願意在這個非高峰時間段充電，減低大量排隊等待現象，Tesla決定在12月23日至12月26日晚上7點至上午10點，提供在美國75個充電站，提供免費超級充電服務。

以下為提供免費超級充電服務的充電站：

  • 亞利桑那州：Buckeye, Casa Grande, Ehrenberg, Gila Bend, Kingman, Quartzsite, Tacna, White Hills, Wickenburg, and Yuma
  • 加州：Baker, Bakersfield - Copus Road, Bakersfield - I-5, Barstow, Beaumont, Bishop, Buttonwillow, Cabazon, Corning, El Centro, Firebaugh, Gustine, Harris Ranch, Indio, Inyokern, Inyokern - Locust Avenue, Kettleman City, Kettleman City - Bernard Drive, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Mojave, Mount Shasta - 111 Morgan Way, Mount Shasta - 134 Morgan Way, Needles, Palm Springs, Patterson - Speno Dr, Rancho Mirage, Red Bluff - Belle Mill Road, Tejon Ranch, Tejon Ranch - Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Williams - 6th Street, Yermo, and Yreka
  • 科羅拉多州：Trinidad
  • 佛羅里達州：Gainesville, Lake City, and Ocala
  • 內華達州：Henderson, Las Vegas - Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas - Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas - High Roller at LINQ, Las Vegas - Las Vegas Blvd South, Mesquite, and Primm
  • 新墨西哥州：Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe
  • 俄克拉荷馬州：Ardmore and Oklahoma City.
  • 俄勒岡州：Grants Pass, Medford, Myrtle Creek, and Springfield - Kruse Way.
  • 賓夕法尼亞州：Allentown, Carlisle, and Harrisburg.
  • 德薩斯州：Denton
  • 猶他州：Beaver, Beaver - 525 W, Cedar City, Draper, Nephi, St. George, St. George - Convention Center Drive, and Tremonton.

至於香港用戶，則未能享用是次免費服務。

【Tesla新品】Tesla推出兒童電動車Cyberquad　售1.48萬元（多圖）

責任編輯：曾曉汶

相關文章

【Tesla故障】Tesla全球應用系統失靈　車主手機無法連接電動車
2021/11/20
【Tesla故障】Tesla全球應用系統失靈　車主手機無法連接電動車
【電動車充電】福特推自家電動車充電樁　被網民嘲諷外型與Tesla Supercharger極相似？
2021/11/25
【電動車充電】福特推自家電動車充電樁　被網民嘲諷外型與Tesla Supercharger極相似？
【供應鏈】Elon Musk將公布Cybertruck最新進展　指供應鏈問題成一大挑戰
2021/11/30
【供應鏈】Elon Musk將公布Cybertruck最新進展　指供應鏈問題成一大挑戰
【Tesla新品】馬斯克推Tesla哨子　嘲諷蘋果擦拭布
2021/12/01
【Tesla新品】馬斯克推Tesla哨子　嘲諷蘋果擦拭布

你可能感興趣

【Tesla故障】Tesla全球應用系統失靈　車主手機無法連接電動車
13:10 2021/11/20
【Tesla故障】Tesla全球應用系統失靈　車主手機無法連接電動車
【電動車充電】福特推自家電動車充電樁　被網民嘲諷外型與Tesla Supercharger極相似？
18:30 2021/11/25
【電動車充電】福特推自家電動車充電樁　被網民嘲諷外型與Tesla Supercharger極相似？
【供應鏈】Elon Musk將公布Cybertruck最新進展　指供應鏈問題成一大挑戰
17:47 2021/11/30
【供應鏈】Elon Musk將公布Cybertruck最新進展　指供應鏈問題成一大挑戰
Tesla 汽車科技 智能服務 聖誕節 賓夕法尼亞 猶他 俄勒岡 俄克拉荷馬 新墨西哥 內華達

下一篇文章

【Telegram】防劇透神器？Telegram研發打格信息
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版
訂閱《香港經濟日報》電郵通訊
收取第一手財經新聞資訊 了解更多投資理財知識 提交代表本人同意收取香港經濟日報集團所發出的推廣訊息，你也可以查閱本網站的私隱政策使用條款

推薦文章

【太空旅行】日本富商前澤友作太空之旅完美結束　豪派「太空利是」（有片）
【太空旅行】日本富商前澤友作太空之旅完美結束　豪派「太空利是」（有片）
【智能科技】3D打印訂造完美胸圍　只需手機掃描1分鐘？
【智能科技】3D打印訂造完美胸圍　只需手機掃描1分鐘？
【年度回顧】2021年全球最吸金手遊排名出爐！　8款遊戲玩家最願意「課金」
【年度回顧】2021年全球最吸金手遊排名出爐！　8款遊戲玩家最願意「課金」
【Apple】果迷注意！　傳iOS 16不支援iPhone 6s系列
【Apple】果迷注意！　傳iOS 16不支援iPhone 6s系列
【網絡安全】十年最嚴重資安事件！　 Apache Log4J現保安漏洞
【網絡安全】十年最嚴重資安事件！　 Apache Log4J現保安漏洞
【華為動向】香港華為雲峰會揭幕　公布多項新技術
【華為動向】香港華為雲峰會揭幕　公布多項新技術
訂閱《香港經濟日報》電郵通訊
收取第一手財經新聞資訊 了解更多投資理財知識 提交代表本人同意收取香港經濟日報集團所發出的推廣訊息，你也可以查閱本網站的私隱政策使用條款