【Tesla充電】Tesla聖誕假期非高峰時段提供免費Supercharge　香港有冇份？

聖誕節即將來臨，不少人會趁著假期駕駛愛車外出遊玩。Tesla近日就宣布，為了應付聖誕假期Supercharge超級充電站排長龍充電的需求，將在12月23日至12月26日的非高峰時段，即美國當地時間晚上7點至上午10點，提供免費超級充電服務。
Tesla表示，鑑於聖誕節為外出高峰期，需要用到超級充電服務的Tesla車輛將會比平常多。為了吸引車主願意在這個非高峰時間段充電，減低大量排隊等待現象，Tesla決定在12月23日至12月26日晚上7點至上午10點，提供在美國75個充電站，提供免費超級充電服務。
以下為提供免費超級充電服務的充電站：
- 亞利桑那州：Buckeye, Casa Grande, Ehrenberg, Gila Bend, Kingman, Quartzsite, Tacna, White Hills, Wickenburg, and Yuma
- 加州：Baker, Bakersfield - Copus Road, Bakersfield - I-5, Barstow, Beaumont, Bishop, Buttonwillow, Cabazon, Corning, El Centro, Firebaugh, Gustine, Harris Ranch, Indio, Inyokern, Inyokern - Locust Avenue, Kettleman City, Kettleman City - Bernard Drive, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Mojave, Mount Shasta - 111 Morgan Way, Mount Shasta - 134 Morgan Way, Needles, Palm Springs, Patterson - Speno Dr, Rancho Mirage, Red Bluff - Belle Mill Road, Tejon Ranch, Tejon Ranch - Outlets at Tejon Pkwy, Williams - 6th Street, Yermo, and Yreka
- 科羅拉多州：Trinidad
- 佛羅里達州：Gainesville, Lake City, and Ocala
- 內華達州：Henderson, Las Vegas - Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas - Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas - High Roller at LINQ, Las Vegas - Las Vegas Blvd South, Mesquite, and Primm
- 新墨西哥州：Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe
- 俄克拉荷馬州：Ardmore and Oklahoma City.
- 俄勒岡州：Grants Pass, Medford, Myrtle Creek, and Springfield - Kruse Way.
- 賓夕法尼亞州：Allentown, Carlisle, and Harrisburg.
- 德薩斯州：Denton
- 猶他州：Beaver, Beaver - 525 W, Cedar City, Draper, Nephi, St. George, St. George - Convention Center Drive, and Tremonton.
至於香港用戶，則未能享用是次免費服務。
責任編輯：曾曉汶