【智取英文@iM網欄】正確使用連詞 However, Yet, Nevertheless 的分別

上次與大家分享 IELTS 準備計劃表，今次我想與大家分享 However、Yet 和 Nevertheless 的分別。很多同學經常混淆這三個連詞的意思，認為它們沒有分別，其實它們都有不同意思。以下我將會與大家一齊討論這三個連詞。

However

However 是一個表達相反意思的副詞，可以在句首或句子中間使用，不能在句尾使用。

E.g. However, I am not available on Sunday.

I want to have a dinner with you on Sunday, however, I am not available on Sunday.

Nevertheless

Nevertheless 與 However 相同意思，不過表達較強烈或正式，亦只會在句首或句尾使用。

E.g. Nevertheless, students should not cheat on the exam.

There are many ways for students to cheat on the exam, but they should not do that nevertheless.

Yet

Yet 與上面兩個連詞的意思相同，不過，Yet 相對較 informal (非正式)

大家要記得正確使用這三個連詞，對作文有很大的幫助。正確使用連詞促使文章更連貫，令文章架構完整，從而取得更高分數。

