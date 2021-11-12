【智取英文@iM網欄】正確使用連詞 However, Yet, Nevertheless 的分別
上次與大家分享 IELTS 準備計劃表，今次我想與大家分享 However、Yet 和 Nevertheless 的分別。很多同學經常混淆這三個連詞的意思，認為它們沒有分別，其實它們都有不同意思。以下我將會與大家一齊討論這三個連詞。
- However
However 是一個表達相反意思的副詞，可以在句首或句子中間使用，不能在句尾使用。
E.g. However, I am not available on Sunday.
I want to have a dinner with you on Sunday, however, I am not available on Sunday.
- Nevertheless
Nevertheless 與 However 相同意思，不過表達較強烈或正式，亦只會在句首或句尾使用。
E.g. Nevertheless, students should not cheat on the exam.
There are many ways for students to cheat on the exam, but they should not do that nevertheless.
- Yet
Yet 與上面兩個連詞的意思相同，不過，Yet 相對較 informal (非正式)
大家要記得正確使用這三個連詞，對作文有很大的幫助。正確使用連詞促使文章更連貫，令文章架構完整，從而取得更高分數。
作者簡介：Spencer Lam 林栢勤，英文補習教師，港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。
撰文 : Spencer Lam 林栢勤
欄名 : 智取英文