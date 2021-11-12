  • 23°C
【智取英文@iM網欄】正確使用連詞 However, Yet, Nevertheless 的分別

名人薈萃 19:46 2021/11/12

上次與大家分享 IELTS 準備計劃表，今次我想與大家分享 However、Yet 和 Nevertheless 的分別。很多同學經常混淆這三個連詞的意思，認為它們沒有分別，其實它們都有不同意思。以下我將會與大家一齊討論這三個連詞。

 

  1. However

However 是一個表達相反意思的副詞，可以在句首或句子中間使用，不能在句尾使用。

 

E.g. However, I am not available on Sunday.

       I want to have a dinner with you on Sunday, however, I am not available on Sunday.

 

  1. Nevertheless

 Nevertheless 與 However 相同意思，不過表達較強烈或正式，亦只會在句首或句尾使用。

 

E.g. Nevertheless, students should not cheat on the exam.

       There are many ways for students to cheat on the exam, but they should not do that nevertheless.

 

  1. Yet

 Yet 與上面兩個連詞的意思相同，不過，Yet 相對較 informal (非正式)

 

大家要記得正確使用這三個連詞，對作文有很大的幫助。正確使用連詞促使文章更連貫，令文章架構完整，從而取得更高分數。

作者簡介：Spencer Lam 林栢勤，英文補習教師，港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

撰文 : Spencer Lam 林栢勤

欄名 : 智取英文

緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版
電郵通訊
想每日接收第一手財經時事新聞？ 提交代表本人同意收取香港經濟日報集團所發出的推廣訊息，你也可以查閱本網站的私隱政策使用條款

