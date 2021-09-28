  • 29°C
香港時間 : 2021年9月28日 (二) 08:44
【智取英文@iM網欄】英語會話課程推薦 IELTS Writing

名人薈萃 08:00 2021/09/28

分享：

上次與大家分享英語會話課程推薦，今次我想同大家討論 IELTS Writing。 IELTS Wrtiting 的結構分為 3 個部分，引言 (Introduction) 1 段、正文 (Body paragraph) 2 段 和 總結 (Conclusion) 1 段。字數大約 250 - 300。

 

引言 (Introduction)：

介紹背景 (Background)

一句 Thesis statement (立場和論點)

 

正文 (Body paragraph)

中心句 (Topic sentence) → 論點

論據 (Evidence/Example)

推論 (Elaboration)

小總結 (Conclusion)

 

總結 (Conclusion)

一句總結全文的句子 (Concluding) → 中心思想

願景 (Positive note) → 期望事情會怎樣發生?

 

 

 There is a good deal of evidence that increasing car use is contributing to global warming

Introduction:

Bulk car ownership is associated with various issues concerning environment and health, like stress, global warming and lung cancer. (Background)  Even though the convenience of owning a car has been an increasing trend, there are measures that governments may take to minimise unnecessary use of cars. (Thesis statement)

Body paragraph:

The first and most effective mean is to make it costly to buy and use a car. (Topic Sentence) This tactic can be done by taxing heavily on first car buying, congested roads utilizing and gas consumption. (Example) By that, people start considering reducing their car use, especially unnecessary long journey. However, there is a disadvantage of this way that is frequently the lower residents will suffer from the rising cost. The underprivileged may have to cut some crucial trips because of the financial burden, but the rich ones have the ability to uphold their convenience from automobile use. (Elabloration) Hence, this measure may be robust but not fair to the poor. (Conclusion)

Another way to discourage individuals from using their vehicles to convince them using alternative transportation, such as subway, buses, and bicycles. (Topic sentence) Evidence has shown that cities, such as Tokyo and Paris, where more ubiquitous public transport systems are provided, car use expenditures are declined, and roads are less congested. (Example) People will want to use public transportations when they are more convenient than driving. (Elabortation) As a result, the government could spend more on infrastructure and transport system design and construction to provide satisfactory and competitive options. (Conclusion)

Conclusion:

To conclude, raising the cost of owning a car might be effective to reduce usage of cars. (Concluding sentence) However, improving and encouraging public transport may be better and more appropriate to reach the goal. (Positive note)

 

如果大家有什麼英文問題，如Spencer Lam, 好唔好咁樣學英文呀?或者IELTS考試，成人英文/商業英文的知識及英文資源，歡迎你可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow 「Spencer Lam English Team」 Facebook page得到更多英文資訊，亦都可以上https://spencerlam.hk/ 了解更多!

作者簡介：

Spencer Lam 林栢勤，英文補習教師。港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

撰文 : Spencer Lam 林栢勤

欄名 : 智取英文

