【智取英文@iM網欄】雅思口說題庫最新10大問題

雅思口說題庫最新10大問題

上次與大家分享英文聆聽必考單字，今次我想向大家介紹另外一個英文考試，IELTS 雅思 (International English Language Testing System)。雅思和dse一樣，也是有4份卷，分別是閱讀(Reading)、寫作(Writing)、聆聽(Listening)、說話(Speaking)。今日，我想同大家分享說話卷的最新10大問題。說話卷可以分為3個部分，第1部分的問題與生活有關，會比較簡單，第2部分的問題要求考生用1分鐘時間準備1條問題，然後再用1至2分鐘回答問題，第3部分的問題較深入，需要考生闡述個人觀點及解釋。

第一部分的問題 (Part 1)：

Do you like reading? ( 你喜歡閱讀嗎？）

Yes, I like reading because I want to learn more vocabulary.

Do you like to read at home or in other places? （你喜歡在家閱讀還是在其他地方閱讀？）

I like to read at home because it is comfortable.

Do you like to read by yourself or with other people? （你喜歡自己閱讀還是與其他人閱讀？）

I like to read by myself because I can concentrate on reading.

Do you usually read for leisure or work purposes? （你平時閱讀是為了休閒還是工作？）

I usually read for leisure because reading is interesting.

第二部分的問題 (Part 2)：

Describe a movie that you like. （描述一部你喜歡的電影。）

What was it about? （這部電影是關於甚麼？） When did you watch it? （你是何時觀看這部電影？） Where did you watch it? （你在哪裡觀看這部電影？） And explain why you like it? （解釋為何你喜歡這部電影？）

Sample Answer:

Titanic (love story)

Jack met rose during the journey.

They fell in love with each other.

Titanic foundered due to ice berg

I watched the movie at home when I was a 14 years-old.

Romantic story is one of my favourite genres.

Although the ending was sad (Jack died/Rose alive), it was a kind of classic “Romantic” movie.

第三部分的問題（Part 3)：

Do you think going to the movies is a waste of money and time? （你是否認為到戲院觀看電影是浪費金錢和時間？）

I don’t think so. I often watch movies in the cinema because it is a great experience to me. I watch the movie in the big screen and enjoy the movie with my friends and family members.

Are movie stars important to a movie? （電影明星對於電影是否重要？）

Yes, movie stars are important to a movie. People usually watch a movie because of the movie stars. For example, people go to cinema to watch Matrix because of the actor, keanu reeves.

Are foreign movies popular in your country? （外國電影在香港受歡迎嗎？）

Yes, foreign movies are popular in Hong Kong. For example, people in Hong Kong often spend time on watching Hollywood movie, such as, Avengers.

Is the film industry important for a country? （電影行業在香港是否重要？）

Yes, file industry is important for Hong Kong. Film is the symbol of Hong Kong. It represents every aspects of the society. Also, people in other countries may know more about Hong Kong by watching Hong Kong movies.

如果大家有什麼英文問題，如Spencer Lam, 好唔好咁樣學英文呀? 或者IELTS考試，成人英文/商業英文的知識及英文資源，歡迎你可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow 「Spencer Lam English Team」 Facebook page得到更多英文資訊，亦都可以上https://spencerlam.hk/ 了解更多!

Spencer Lam 林栢勤 英文補習教師 作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

更多智取英文的文章請按此。

#即睇iMoney全新網站【 imoneymag.com 】

#立即訂閱掌握投資創富資訊【 imoney.hket.com/im/subscription 】

#即Like iMoney智富雜誌 專頁【設定為 搶先看/See First】搶盡投資先機！