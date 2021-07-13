  • 34°C
香港時間 : 2021713日 (二) 17:17
昔日新聞 電子報 iM新聞 iM雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

會員活動

專題:iM新經濟時代

熱門關鍵字 : 金價 美股 財務自由 室內設計 居屋 IPO 巴菲特 李嘉誠 特約
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【智取英文@iM網欄】作文卷取高分 ?IELTS常用 Writing句型

名人薈萃 16:59 2021/07/13

分享：

Spencer Lam 林栢勤

英文補習教師

今次我想同大家分享IELTS writing 句型。如果你想在作文卷取得高分，你就需要學會不同句型。只要你懂得用不同句型，不一定要最深，但都足以奪得高分。以下將會分享常用的IELTS writing 句型。

1.It is true that + SVO, but + SVO.

(的確/真的......但是......)

E.g It is true that land reclamation is an effective solution to the shortage of land, but we cannot neglect the severity of land reclamation to the environment.

同學可在文章開首使用這種句型，用作回應文章題目，例如題目說明有人認為填海便可以解決土地供應不足，你是否認同呢？如果同學

認同，可以用這個方式回答。

2.It is generally believed that…...

(大家普遍認為)

E.g. It is generally believed that students should arrive at school on time.

如果同學要表達一個人人也認同的道理，同學可以用這種類型。

3.In order to / So as to……..

(為了 …….)

E.g. In order to (So as to) raise the awareness of environmental protection, the government should convey the message about the importance of the environment to the general public via education.

Alternative: The government convey the message about the importance of the environment to the general public via education in order to (So as to) raise the awareness of environmental protection.

如果同學要提出解決問題的方法時，可以使用這種句型作過渡。為了解決這個問題，我們應該要.........。這種句式可以促使文章更加連貫。

4.Not only, but also

(不但，而且)

E.g. Not only does the government put forward different policies to improve the environment, but citizens are also able to take action to protect the environment.

當同學要提出另外一個解決方法時，可以使用這種句型作過渡。不但這個方法可行，而且另外一個方法是可行。這種句式可以促使文章更加連貫。

5.However, naysayers may argue that……..

(但是，反對者認為)

E.g. However, naysayers may argue that this is not a suitable solution.

駁論是議論文的其中一個論證手法，同學可以使用駁論手法，加強文章的說服力。

作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

更多智取英文的文章請按此

#即睇iMoney全新網站【 imoneymag.com 】

#立即訂閱掌握投資創富資訊【 imoney.hket.com/im/subscription 

#即Like iMoney智富雜誌 專頁【設定為 搶先看/See First】搶盡投資先機！

 

欄名 : 智取英文

最新專欄文章 更多

【智取英文@iM網欄】dse 英文 拎3 5大重點
2021/06/29
【智取英文@iM網欄】dse 英文 拎3 5大重點
【智取英文@iM網欄】IELTS分數知多少 考到7分即等於DSE甚麼程度？
2021/06/16
【智取英文@iM網欄】IELTS分數知多少 考到7分即等於DSE甚麼程度？
【智取英文@iM網欄】【英文考試】【英文作文】卷二英文作文各大題形實用技巧 教你如何升一個Grade
2021/06/15
【智取英文@iM網欄】【英文考試】【英文作文】卷二英文作文各大題形實用技巧 教你如何升一個Grade
【智取英文@iM網欄】DSE Paper 4 Speaking 3大注意事項
2021/06/07
【智取英文@iM網欄】DSE Paper 4 Speaking 3大注意事項
【智取英文@iM網欄】必學！高效提升學習效率的方法
2021/06/01
【智取英文@iM網欄】必學！高效提升學習效率的方法
英文科 DSE 香港 畢業

下一篇文章

【誠哥午餐曝光】李嘉誠睇歐國盃見球員腳力凌厲 即加碼資助「全膝關節置換手術」計劃至4000萬元
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

【下半年部署】2021下半年 值得加注的10隻收息股
【下半年部署】2021下半年 值得加注的10隻收息股
【打疫苗有獎抽】嘉民集團推100萬元抽獎 7月13日起接受登記 有機會贏值60萬元Tesla Model 3 Long Range
【打疫苗有獎抽】嘉民集團推100萬元抽獎 7月13日起接受登記 有機會贏值60萬元Tesla Model 3 Long Range
【室內設計】一家三口愛旅行 66萬裝修530呎公屋 酒店風格空間倍增 在家都可Staycation
【室內設計】一家三口愛旅行 66萬裝修530呎公屋 酒店風格空間倍增 在家都可Staycation
【消費優惠】7-Eleven推「7.11Day」 買滿100元或以上可享77折 優惠只限7月11日當天
【消費優惠】7-Eleven推「7.11Day」 買滿100元或以上可享77折 優惠只限7月11日當天
【疫苗抽獎懶人包】打完疫苗記得參加抽獎 各界獎賞登記詳情一文看清
【疫苗抽獎懶人包】打完疫苗記得參加抽獎 各界獎賞登記詳情一文看清
【打疫苗有獎抽】恒基大抽獎活動公布第一次結果 先送出20両實金 即click入內文睇你有冇得獎
【打疫苗有獎抽】恒基大抽獎活動公布第一次結果 先送出20両實金 即click入內文睇你有冇得獎