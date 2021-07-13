【智取英文@iM網欄】作文卷取高分 ?IELTS常用 Writing句型

Spencer Lam 林栢勤

英文補習教師

今次我想同大家分享IELTS writing 句型。如果你想在作文卷取得高分，你就需要學會不同句型。只要你懂得用不同句型，不一定要最深，但都足以奪得高分。以下將會分享常用的IELTS writing 句型。

1.It is true that + SVO, but + SVO.

(的確/真的......但是......)

E.g It is true that land reclamation is an effective solution to the shortage of land, but we cannot neglect the severity of land reclamation to the environment.

同學可在文章開首使用這種句型，用作回應文章題目，例如題目說明有人認為填海便可以解決土地供應不足，你是否認同呢？如果同學

認同，可以用這個方式回答。

2.It is generally believed that…...

(大家普遍認為)

E.g. It is generally believed that students should arrive at school on time.

如果同學要表達一個人人也認同的道理，同學可以用這種類型。

3.In order to / So as to……..

(為了 …….)

E.g. In order to (So as to) raise the awareness of environmental protection, the government should convey the message about the importance of the environment to the general public via education.

Alternative: The government convey the message about the importance of the environment to the general public via education in order to (So as to) raise the awareness of environmental protection.

如果同學要提出解決問題的方法時，可以使用這種句型作過渡。為了解決這個問題，我們應該要.........。這種句式可以促使文章更加連貫。

4.Not only, but also

(不但，而且)

E.g. Not only does the government put forward different policies to improve the environment, but citizens are also able to take action to protect the environment.

當同學要提出另外一個解決方法時，可以使用這種句型作過渡。不但這個方法可行，而且另外一個方法是可行。這種句式可以促使文章更加連貫。

5.However, naysayers may argue that……..

(但是，反對者認為)

E.g. However, naysayers may argue that this is not a suitable solution.

駁論是議論文的其中一個論證手法，同學可以使用駁論手法，加強文章的說服力。

作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

