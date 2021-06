【新股IPO】優然牧業9858列明拒內地投資者認購　卓佳鍾絳虹：過往招股書亦有同樣註明（附短片）

優然牧業 (新上市編號:09858) 今日起招股。網上流傳,卓佳向客戶提醒,須附上申請人姓名及身份證號碼,若發現是內地人及美國人的申請,將拒絕有關申購。卓佳商務部董事總經理鍾絳虹表示,過往部分招股書均會註明內地人不可以申請。

The Company and the Joint Sponsors would like to remind you that when submitting applications via CCASS terminals, in addition to inputting the identification codes assigned, please provide accurate ID number and full name that is shown on the ID for each ultimate beneficial owner to demonstrate no multiple applications and no application made by a PRC or USA subscriber.



Please note that all multiple/suspected multiple applications and applications made by PRC or USA subscribers will be rejected.



