 【智取英文@iM網欄】IELTS Reading 5個必識生字及解釋

點先可以係考IELTS既時候得心應手? 有更好表現？

不時學習更多既生字，生字有一定既數量就可以用更精準既詞語表達；

只要掌握英語中最常用的三千個單字，足以明白大部份(~95%)英語(書/報紙/電影)內

今天會同大家講5個必識生字及其解釋

Climate (n) 氣候／氣氛

例句：1. As you go further north, you will notice a slight change in the climate.

2. If it's cold today, that's the weather. If it's always cold, that's the climate.

Footprint (n) 足跡／腳印

例句：1. There was not a single footprint in the sand.

2. When the last scene of his life flashed before him, he looked back at the footprints in the sand. He noticed that many times along the path of his life there was only one set of footprints. He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life.

Postulate (v) 假設

例句：1. It was the Greek astronomer, Ptolemy, who postulated that the earth was at the centre of the universe.

Harness (n) 安全帶

例句：Safety harnesses should be worn while carrying out any task on the construction site.

Appraise (v) 鑑定／評價

例句：In cooperation with other professionals, social workers will appraise the individual’s needs.

希望大家多多溫習！

