 【智取英文@iM網欄】IELTS Reading 5個必識生字及解釋

名人薈萃 16:27 2021/05/27

分享：

 

點先可以係考IELTS既時候得心應手? 有更好表現？

不時學習更多既生字，生字有一定既數量就可以用更精準既詞語表達；

只要掌握英語中最常用的三千個單字，足以明白大部份(~95%)英語(/報紙/電影)

今天會同大家講5個必識生字及其解釋

 

  1. Climate (n) 氣候／氣氛

例句：1. As you go further north, you will notice a slight change in the climate.
        2. If it's cold today, that's the weather. If it's always cold, that's the climate.

 

  1. Footprint (n) 足跡／腳印

例句：1. There was not a single footprint in the sand.

        2. When the last scene of his life flashed before him, he looked back at the footprints in the sand. He noticed that many times along the path of his life there was only one set of footprints. He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life.

       

  1. Postulate (v) 假設

例句：1. It was the Greek astronomer, Ptolemy, who postulated that the earth was at the centre of the universe.

 

  1. Harness (n) 安全帶

例句：Safety harnesses should be worn while carrying out any task on the construction site.

 

  1. Appraise (v) 鑑定／評價

例句：In cooperation with other professionals, social workers will appraise the individual’s needs.

 

希望大家多多溫習！

如果大家有什麼英文問題，如Spencer Lam, 好唔好咁樣學英文呀? 或者IELTS考試，DSE英文/商業英文的知識及英文資源，歡迎你可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow Spencer Lam English Team Facebook page得到更多英文資訊，亦都可以上https://spencerlam.hk/ 了解更多!

 

 

作者_Spencer Lam 林栢勤簡介：

港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

撰文 : Spencer Lam 林栢勤

欄名 : 智取英文

