【智取英文@iM網欄】5個 IELTS Listening 必識生字



IELTS listening 要學不少詞彙，提升你答對機會。listening 共分4部分，滿分40題



Slot (N.) 狹縫 ， (V.) 被／能放於狹槽中

Slot 是指 狹縫；尤指投幣口，狹槽

例句： I put my money in the slot and pressed the button but nothing came out.

我把錢放入投幣口，按了按鈕，但沒有東西出來。

亦可以作動詞，

例句： Do these two pieces slot together?

這兩個零件能插在一起嗎?





Flourish (V.) 蓬勃發展

Flourish 是動詞，指茁壯成長；繁榮；蓬勃發展

例句： My tomatoes are flourishing this summer - it must be the warm weather.

今年夏天我的番茄長勢很好——這一定是天氣暖和的原因。





Intensity (N.) 強度

一般指能量的強度，如 the intensity of light, sound...

例句： The explosion was of such intensity that it was heard five miles away.

爆炸的巨響五英里以外都能聽見。





Shady (Adj.) 陰涼的、不正當的

Shady 一般指 「陰涼的」意思，例如：We sat on the shady grass for our picnic.

但日常語句也有「不老實的；不正當的；非法的」的意思

例如： He was involved in shady deals in the past.

過去他參與了一些不可告人的勾當。









Advancement (N.) 改善

Advancement 是指某事的發展或改善

例句： All she was interested in was the advancement of her own career.

她心中只想著如何發展自己的事業。

