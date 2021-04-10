菲臘親王出位言論常惹爭議 不少具英式幽默

英國菲臘親王周五於溫莎堡安詳離世，享年99歲。菲臘親王除了與英女王的愛情故事為人熟悉外，其過去多年言論亦備受爭議，菲臘親王 亦成為英國王室中，言論相當出位的王室成員之一。外媒列舉他過往出位言論，當中不少帶有英式幽默。

菲臘親王被問及個人言行時：

我只會做我認為最好的事，不會為其他人改變自己處事方式，更不會改變自己興趣或對世事反應。這就是我的風格。 （I’ve just done what I think is my best. Some people think it’s all right. Some don’t. What can you do？ I can’t suddenly change my whole way of doing things. I can’t change my interests and the way in which I react to things. It’s part of my style.）

1959年新加坡獨立：

我個人缺乏獨立經驗，因為我是其中一個被管治的最多的人。 （I have very little personal experience of independence. I am one of the most governed people you could hope to meet.）

1974年安妮公主險遭綁架：

如果那個男人成功綁架安妮公主，於囚禁安妮公主期間，會給他解釋什麼是地獄的日子。 （If the man had succeeded in abducting Anne， she would have given him a hell of a time while in captivity.）

1981年英國經濟衰退：

人們都說需要更多閒暇時間，但現在空閒了，卻抱怨他們失業。 （Everybody was saying we must have more leisure. Now they are complaining they are unemployed.）

1986年首次前往中國進行國事訪問：

如果你（英國留學生）在中國逗留太久，亦會變成矇豬眼。 （If you stay here much longer, you'll all be slitty-eyed）

有關環境問題發聲：

人口持續增長可能是唯一最嚴重的長期威脅，如果不加以遏制，我們將面臨一場重大災難，包括自然世界及人類世界。 （Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed–not just for the natural world， but for the human world.）

2002年倫敦市政廳開幕：

倫敦最大問題是遊客太多，他們導致擠塞、多人到就像封鎖了街道一樣。如果能停止旅遊，就可以改善交通擠塞。 （Of course the problem with London is the tourists. They cause the congestion. They block the streets. If we could just stop tourism we could stop the congestion.）

2002年聽完由麥當娜主唱的占士邦電影主題曲Die Another Day後：

我們需要耳塞嗎？ （Are we going to need ear plugs？）

