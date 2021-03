【BNO移居英國】約翰遜致電港人家庭 至今2.7萬申請簽證

英國首相約翰遜接種阿斯利康與牛津大學研發的新冠疫苗,並與4個剛以英國國民(海外)護照簽證(BNO Visa)移居英國的香港家庭進行視像通話,歡迎他們選擇英國定居,並指他們未來一定感受到英國是他們的合適家園。

約翰遜表示,

(On behalf of the whole country I want to say how glad we are to have you here and how proud we are that you have chosen the UK to live.)

約翰遜續稱,

我深信英國未來的前景,一定能給予你們希望擁有的生活。毫無疑問,你們未來一定感受到這裡就是你們的家園。

(I believe strongly in the prospects the UK can offer for those who want to make their lives here and I have no doubt that you are going to feel very much at home.)