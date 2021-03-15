【智取英文@iM網欄】5大 Speaking 表達意見方式
前兩個星期介紹了如何製造一個質素發言，今次會講一下一些不同方法去表達自己的意見。
在 speaking 中，我們注重禮貌，詞彙的多樣性 除了 I think that, I agree 你仲有什麼 initiate 對話的樣式？ 留意以下3大方式，睇下幫唔幫到你！
1. 萬用句
- It seems to me that …..
- As I see it, ……
- I reckon that ……
- ...is convincing (that)...
2. 作出選擇時
- I would prefer ……
- I would go for ……
- I will probably ……
3. 不同意 / 意見不合型
直接講 ”This is a bad idea.” “No！“ 會令考官覺得你態度唔夠好，達唔到好的interaction
考生可以試下婉轉地表達出來，例如：
- I’m not sure if it’s the best idea, because……. (我不太肯定這是最好的意見，因為...)
- I agree with you to a certain extent, but ……(我某程度上贊成你的意見，可是…)
- I understand what you are saying however …… (我明白你想表達甚麼，但是…)
- Another option we may want to consider is …… (我們可以考慮的另一個選擇是)
- Your idea is interesting but……. 指出問題
