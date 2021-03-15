【智取英文@iM網欄】5大 Speaking 表達意見方式

前兩個星期介紹了如何製造一個質素發言，今次會講一下一些不同方法去表達自己的意見。

在 speaking 中，我們注重禮貌，詞彙的多樣性 除了 I think that, I agree 你仲有什麼 initiate 對話的樣式？ 留意以下3大方式，睇下幫唔幫到你！

...is convincing (that)...

As I see it, ……

It seems to me that …..

I will probably ……

I would go for ……

直接講 ”This is a bad idea.” “No！“ 會令考官覺得你態度唔夠好，達唔到好的interaction

考生可以試下婉轉地表達出來，例如：

I’m not sure if it’s the best idea, because……. (我不太肯定這是最好的意見，因為...)

I agree with you to a certain extent, but ……(我某程度上贊成你的意見，可是…)

I understand what you are saying however …… (我明白你想表達甚麼，但是…)

Another option we may want to consider is …… (我們可以考慮的另一個選擇是)