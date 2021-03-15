  • 23°C
香港時間 : 2021315日 (一) 18:09
【智取英文@iM網欄】5大 Speaking 表達意見方式

名人薈萃 17:00 2021/03/15

分享：

 

前兩個星期介紹了如何製造一個質素發言，今次會講一下一些不同方法去表達自己的意見。       

在 speaking 中，我們注重禮貌，詞彙的多樣性 除了 I think that, I agree 你仲有什麼 initiate 對話的樣式？  留意以下3大方式，睇下幫唔幫到你！

1. 萬用句

  • It seems to me that …..
  • As I see it, ……
  • I reckon that ……
  • ...is convincing (that)...

 

2. 作出選擇時

  • I would prefer ……
  • I would go for ……
  • I will probably ……

 

3. 不同意 / 意見不合型

直接講 ”This is a bad idea.” “No！“ 會令考官覺得你態度唔夠好，達唔到好的interaction
考生可以試下婉轉地表達出來，例如：

  • I’m not sure if it’s the best idea, because……. (我不太肯定這是最好的意見，因為...)
  • I agree with you to a certain extent, but ……(我某程度上贊成你的意見，可是…)
  • I understand what you are saying however …… (我明白你想表達甚麼，但是…)
  • Another option we may want to consider is …… (我們可以考慮的另一個選擇是)
  • Your idea is interesting but……. 指出問題

 

如果大家有什麼英文問題，如Spencer Lam, 好唔好咁樣學英文呀? 或者IELTS考試，DSE英文/商業英文的知識及英文資源，歡迎你可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow Spencer Lam English Team Facebook page得到更多英文資訊，亦都可以上https://spencerlam.hk/ 了解更多!

Spencer Lam 林栢勤

英文補習教師

作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

更多智取英文的文章請按此

