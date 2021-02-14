【特朗普彈劾】第二度避過彈劾 參議院僅57票贊成

上一篇文章
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（02月14日 時間12:00）
美國前總統特朗普的彈劾聆訊結束，參議院的投票結果，為57票贊成對43票反對，未能取得判定特朗普有罪的3分之2票數、即67票，特朗普獲判無罪。特朗普對再度獲判無罪表示歡迎，指彈劾聆訊是政治迫害，感謝代表律師及支持他的國會議員，強調令美國再次偉大的愛國主義運動，只是剛剛開始。
特朗普（Donald Trump）第二次在彈劾案中脫身，為美國歷來首位被兩度彈劾的總統。參議院當地時間周末結束彈劾聆訊，最終有7名共和黨議員倒戈，支持票數有57票。
共和黨的參議院少數黨領袖麥康奈爾（Mitch McConnell）投下反對票，他解釋是因為特朗普不再是總統，故不贊成彈劾。但麥康奈爾強調，
特朗普毫無疑問要對挑起支持者衝擊國會，負上實際及道義上的責任。當日衝擊國會的人，深信自己的行動，是跟從總統的指示及期盼。
(There's no question -- none -- that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.)
民主黨的眾議長議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）形容，投下反對票的共和黨參議員懦弱。
國會被暴力衝擊，造成5人死亡，但共和黨人為了保住議席，在無選擇下投了反對票。
（What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options, because they were afraid to defend their job, respect the institution in which they serve.)
相比一年前的首場彈劾聆訊只有1名共和黨人倒戈，今次有7名共和黨人投票指特朗普有罪，是美國歷來彈劾表決中，總統所屬政黨內最多議員倒戈的一次。
除了上次同樣倒戈的羅姆尼（Mitt Romney），今次倒戈的共和黨人還包括Richard Burr、Bill Cassidy、Susan Collins、Lisa Murkowksi、Ben Sasse及Pat Toomey。
責任編輯：嚴智勇