【拜登就職】盤點歷屆總統就職演説 特朗普：美國第一

拜登將於周三（20日）舉行美國總統就職典禮，外界關注拜登就職演説主題。回顧美國歷屆總統就職典禮，多位美國總統於就職演説期間發表不少金句。其中現任美國總統特朗普4年前發表就職演説時，更多次重申美國第一（America First）這句名言。

拜登（Joe Biden）過渡團隊發言人早前透露，拜登就職典禮演説料會以積極樂觀願景為主題，又稱拜登演説期間將會呼籲美國團結。

特朗普（Donald Trump）4年前入主白宮，而「美國第一」也成為特朗普的名言。

特朗普於就職演説中表示：

從今天起只會是美國第一——美國第一！關於貿易、稅收、移民、外交的每項決定，都將使美國工人和家庭獲益。 （From this day onwards it is only going to be America first – America first!Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.）

特朗普更表示美國會以前所未有的方式獲得勝利，可將就業職位、財富及夢想帶回美國，美國人可用雙手及勞動重建國家。

奧巴馬（Barack Obama）的父親來自肯尼亞，他於2009年宣誓就職，成為美國史上首位黑人總統。

奧巴馬於就職典禮演説中，提出美國歡迎所有追求和平的國家：

從最繁華首都到我父親出生的小村莊的人們都了解到，凡追求和平與尊嚴的國家及人，美國是你們的朋友。 （from the grandest capitals to the small village where my father was born, know that America is a friend of each nation, and every man, woman and child who seeks a future of peace and dignity.）

小布殊（George W. Bush）2001年成為美國第43任總統，他於就職演説期間表示：

美國的團結從來不是出於血統、出生地或土壤。我們因理想而連結，使我們超越背景和利益限制，更教會我們成為公民的意義。 （America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds, lift us above our interests and teach us what it means to be citizens.）

克林頓（Bill Clinton）1993年於總統就職典禮上誓言要捍衛和平自由，打擊恐怖主義：

我們將堅決捍衛和平與自由，並保持強大能力抵抗恐怖主義作破壞。我們的孩子將在沒有核武器、化學武器或生物武器威脅下入睡。 （We will stand mighty for peace and freedom and maintain a strong defense against terror and destruction. Our children will sleep free from the threat of nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons.）

老布殊（George H.W. Bush）1989年就職成為美國總統，他於總統就職演説上表示：

總統既非王子亦非教宗，我也不希望窺視人們的靈魂。我實際上渴望有更大的寬容度，讓大家的態度和生活方式能保持輕鬆自在。 （A President is neither prince nor pope, and I don't seek a window on men's souls. In fact, I yearn for a greater tolerance, an easy- goingness about each other's attitudes and way of life.）

責任編輯：鄭錦玲