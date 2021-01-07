【美國大選】特朗普指難接受結果 惟將有序地轉交權力

美國國會周三召開聯席會議確認美國大選結果，美國國會正式確認拜登有足夠的選舉人票，拜登當選下屆美國總統。美國總統特朗普表示，保證將權力「有序地」（orderly）轉移給拜登，特朗普又指，這意味美國總統史上最偉大的任期的結束。

美國國會現衝突達6小時 彭斯：暴力永不會贏（附時序表） 【下一頁】

特朗普發表聲明指：

（Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election， and the facts bear me out， nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.）

中槍身亡女侵粉為前空軍 「遺願」想彭斯下台 【下一頁】

特朗普又指：

「我一直在說，我們將繼續努力確保只計算合法選票。雖然這代表著美國總統史上最偉大的任期結束，但這亦只是我們使美國再次變得偉大的鬥爭開始。」

（I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history， it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.）