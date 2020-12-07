  • 19°C
香港時間 : 20201207日 (一) 08:34
昔日新聞 電子報 iM新聞 iM雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:美國大選

熱門關鍵字 : ATMX 新經濟股 收息 騰訊 阿里巴巴 滙豐 美國大選 上車盤 退休規劃 ETF

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

特朗普私人律師朱利亞尼確診新冠肺炎

Hot Talk 07:19 2020/12/07

分享：

特朗普私人律師朱利亞尼確診新冠肺炎

美國總統特朗普私人律師朱利亞尼（Rudy Giuliani）確診新冠肺炎。特朗普於Twitter發文表示，朱利亞尼於新冠病毒測試中呈陽性。

特朗普表示，迄今紐約歷史上最偉大的市長，並堅持不懈地揭露美國歷史上最腐敗選舉的朱利亞尼，於新冠病毒測試中呈陽性，祝朱利亞尼早日康復，表示將繼續向前邁進。

.@RudyGiuliani， by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC， and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election （by far！） in the history of the USA， has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy， we will carry on！！！

朱利亞尼的兒子早前亦確診新冠肺炎。

免費下載使用《香港經濟日報》App及成為會員，即時接收最 精準的財經及時事新聞，多款迎新禮物任你選！詳情

短炒推介視頻，逢交易日下午開市前《香港經濟日報》App播 出，立即收看

責任編輯︰梁浩碩

疫情 特朗普 Twitter 新冠肺炎 新冠肺炎疫情

上一篇文章

【新股IPO】京東健康6618逾84萬人認購　一手中籤率40%　凍資5744億（不斷更新）

下一篇文章

【開市9點半】藍月亮招股市場嫌太貴？　京東健康今收市後暗盤　專家料升2至3成
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

【HSBC滙豐股價】12•11是甚麼日子？ 滙豐或最快當日獲准恢復派息
【HSBC滙豐股價】12•11是甚麼日子？ 滙豐或最快當日獲准恢復派息
【資金流向】揭資金偷步部署明年　港股1周勁吸資520億
【資金流向】揭資金偷步部署明年　港股1周勁吸資520億
【虛擬銀行】Mox率先停滙豐、中銀等4行eDDA轉賬服務　周六起生效
【虛擬銀行】Mox率先停滙豐、中銀等4行eDDA轉賬服務　周六起生效
【新股IPO】京東健康6618逾84萬人認購　一手中籤率40%　凍資5744億（不斷更新）
【新股IPO】京東健康6618逾84萬人認購　一手中籤率40%　凍資5744億（不斷更新）
藍月亮首日招股凍資逾500億　專家料抽100手才中1手
藍月亮首日招股凍資逾500億　專家料抽100手才中1手
【香港疫情】香港周日新增95宗確診　不明來源回升至36宗
【香港疫情】香港周日新增95宗確診　不明來源回升至36宗