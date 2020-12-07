特朗普私人律師朱利亞尼確診新冠肺炎

美國總統特朗普私人律師朱利亞尼（Rudy Giuliani）確診新冠肺炎。特朗普於Twitter發文表示，朱利亞尼於新冠病毒測試中呈陽性。

特朗普表示，迄今紐約歷史上最偉大的市長，並堅持不懈地揭露美國歷史上最腐敗選舉的朱利亞尼，於新冠病毒測試中呈陽性，祝朱利亞尼早日康復，表示將繼續向前邁進。

.@RudyGiuliani， by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC， and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election （by far！） in the history of the USA， has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy， we will carry on！！！