牛津大學與阿斯利康藥廠新冠肺炎疫苗效用達70%　明年有望生產30億劑或以成本價出售

英國阿斯利康（AstraZeneca）藥廠於周一（22日）指，其臨床試驗的中期分析顯示，新冠肺炎疫苗有效程度平均為70%，在早前，輝瑞及Moderna疫苗的效用率為95%及94.5%。

阿斯利康與牛津大學合作研發疫苗，牛津大學找了逾2.3萬名志願者，分別在英國及巴西等地進行測試，又分開超過兩種不同劑量的藥方進行評估。當中結果顯示，有一組志願，者先接受一半劑量注射，等至少一個月後，再注射完整劑量，效用率達95%；另一組則相隔在一個月使用兩個完整劑量的疫苗，效用率達62%。綜合數據分析後，其取得平均效用為70%，接受疫苗的志願者中，未有住院或是嚴重個案。

阿斯利康表示，其疫苗可在華氏36度至46度下存藏至少6個月，並可在醫療機構中使用。公司續指，計劃經批准後，於明年生產30億劑疫苗。公司又承諾在「新冠肺炎疫大流行期間」，不會賺取利潤，這或意味有機會以成本價出售。有報道指，每支疫苗訂價僅約為3英鎊，相較輝瑞疫苗售價約15英鎊及Moderna疫苗25英鎊為便宜。

阿斯利康行政總裁Pascal Soriot 則表示，該研究是對抗全球健康危機的「重要的里程碑」，又指，疫苗的效用以及安全性，用作應對新冠肺炎將會非常有效。「此外，疫苗的簡單供應鏈，以及我們沒有賺取利潤的保證，這也意味疫苗的價格是較容易負擔，並可在全球應用，經批准後可生產數億劑。」

牛津疫苗首席研究員 Andrew Pollard 表示，該研究顯示出疫苗的效用，並將能夠拯救更多生命。「我們找到其中一種使用劑量效用達90%，如果使用這方案，則可以讓更多人接種疫苗。」

責任編輯：黎淑雯

AstraZeneca says its vaccine can be stored, transported, and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings.

It says it is making “rapid progress” in terms of manufacturing with a capacity to produce up to 3 billion doses of the vaccine next year, pending regulatory approval. The company has pledged to distribute the vaccine at no profit “for the duration of the pandemic.”

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said in a statement.

“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.”

A total of 131 Covid-19 cases were assessed in the interim analysis.

An ‘important milestone’

More than 23,000 volunteers took part in the trials, conducted in the U.K. and Brazil, with more data to be collected from around the world in the coming weeks.

AstraZeneca said additional analysis of the vaccine data could alter the results regarding its average efficacy, and help to establish the duration of the protection.

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, said the development marked an “important milestone” in the fight against the global health crisis.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Soriot said.

“Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval.”

Shares of the company slipped more than 1% during morning trade.

AstraZeneca said it would immediately prepare regulatory submission of the data to health authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval.

Distribution challenges

Huge challenges remain before a vaccine can be rolled out, however. The global battle to secure prospective supplies has raised alarm about equitable access, while questions remain over the logistics of mass production, distribution, and cost.

Comparatively, Moderna has said its vaccine candidate remains stable at the temperature of a standard home refrigerator for up to 30 days. It can also be stored for up to six months at negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

In August, the U.S. biotechnology firm said it was charging between $32 and $37 per dose for its vaccine for some customers.

Unlike Moderna’s vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate requires a storage temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit and requires special storage equipment and transportation. This could make it very difficult for some countries to distribute.

Pfizer is reportedly charging $20 per dose for its vaccine.

當試驗參與者接受半劑量，然後相隔至少一個月的全劑量時，一種給藥方案顯示出90％的有效性。當以兩個全劑量分開至少一個月服用時，另一個顯示出62％的功效。

兩種給藥方案的綜合分析發現平均疫苗有效性為70％。接種疫苗的參與者沒有住院或嚴重疾病報告。

牛津疫苗試驗首席研究員安德魯·波拉德教授在一份聲明中說：“這些發現表明我們擁有一種可以挽救許多生命的有效疫苗。”

“令人興奮的是，我們發現我們的一種給藥方案可能有90％左右有效，如果使用這種給藥方案，則可以為更多的人接種計劃中的疫苗。”

在中期分析中，總共評估了131例Covid-19病例。

“重要的里程碑”

超過23,000名志願者參加了在英國和巴西進行的試驗，未來幾週還將從世界各地收集更多數據。

阿斯利康表示，對疫苗數據的進一步分析可能會改變有關其平均功效的結果，並有助於確定保護時間。

阿斯利康（AstraZeneca）首席執行官帕斯卡爾（Pascal Soriot）說，這一發展標誌著與全球健康危機作鬥爭的“重要里程碑”。

索里奧特說：“這種疫苗的功效和安全性證實，它將對COVID-19非常有效，並將對這一突發公共衛生事件產生直接影響。”

“此外，疫苗的簡單供應鏈以及我們對廣泛，公平和及時獲得疫苗的非營利承諾和承諾，這意味著該疫苗將是負擔得起的，並在全球範圍內可用，經批准可提供數億劑。”

該公司股價在早盤交易中下跌超過1％。

阿斯利康（AstraZeneca）表示，將立即準備將數據提交監管機構，向全球有條件或早日批准的衛生當局提交。

分銷挑戰

但是，在推出疫苗之前，仍然存在著巨大的挑戰。在全球範圍內爭取準供應的鬥爭引起了人們對公平獲取的擔憂，而有關大規模生產，分配和成本的後勤問題仍然存在。

阿斯利康表示，其疫苗可以在正常冷藏條件（華氏36-46度）下儲存，運輸和處理至少六個月，並可以在現有的醫療機構內使用。

它說，在生產方面正在取得“快速進展”，明年有能力生產多達30億劑疫苗，尚待監管部門批准。該公司已承諾“在大流行期間”免費分發疫苗。

相對而言，Moderna表示其候選疫苗在標準家用冰箱的溫度下可保持穩定長達30天。它也可以在華氏4度負下保存長達六個月。

八月份，這家美國生物技術公司表示，它為某些客戶的疫苗收取每劑32至37美元的費用。

與Moderna的疫苗不同，輝瑞和BioNTech的候選藥物要求儲存溫度為華氏零下94度，並且需要特殊的儲存設備和運輸工具。這可能會使某些國家很難分發。

據報導，輝瑞公司為其疫苗收取每劑20美元的費用。