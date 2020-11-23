  • 23°C
香港時間 : 2020年11月23日 (一) 16:41
專題:美國大選

【The Crown】戴安娜王妃出場 英國人一致讚好

環球社會熱點 12:46 2020/11/23

科林（Emma Corrin）飾演戴安娜王妃大獲好評。

講述英國皇室故事的Netflix劇集《The Crown》第四季開播一周，不少劇迷已經一口氣看完。《The Crown》口碑不錯，好評如潮，有報道指，連皇室成員都會追看。這次第四季從戴安娜王妃粉墨登場，以及戴卓爾夫人的政治生涯，在英國都引起熱議。《紐約時報》報道，英國人對於科林（Emma Corrin）飾演戴安娜王妃的評價：WOW！

柯林（Emma Corrin）飾演戴安娜（Diana）的給英國評論家留下深刻印象，認識戴安娜的人更表示讚賞。曾與戴安娜（Diana）合作撰寫1992年傳記的莫頓（Andrew Morton）接受訪問表示，

「我認為科林的演出，遠非我見過的對戴安娜（Diana）最真實的寫照。」（I think Emma Corrin’s performance is far and away the most accomplished and realistic portrayal of Diana I have seen.）

據《New Statesman》的文章形容，科林將戴安娜（Diana）深受民眾愛戴的原因演繹得淋漓盡致

她演繹的秘訣不在於雙眼凝視，而在於她散發著戴安娜的青春活力，一份其他人可能喪失的生命力，但戴安娜王妃從未失去這點。（The spooky secret of her performance lies not in the upward gaze of her eyes, but, rather, in the way she radiates Diana’s teenage energy — a sometimes disabling vitality that the princess, in reality, never fully managed to lose.）

劇中戴安娜（Diana）與查理斯王子（Prince Charles）向媒體宣布訂婚的一幕，迅速成為Twitter上的表情包。有Twitter用戶轉載時更附上文字道：

「Zoom call時我加裝在聆聽，其實我只是在看我自己的樣子。」（Me on a Zoom call pretending I’m listening and not just looking at myself.）

責任編輯：葉芷樺

皇室 查理斯 戴安娜 Netflix 英國

