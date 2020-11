【美國疫情】科莫：或起訴特朗普政府 疫苗分配不公

正當美國總統特朗普忙於向法院挑戰選舉結果時,美國新型冠狀肺炎病毒疫情(新冠肺炎)嚴峻,紐約州州長科莫(Andrew Cuomo)正考慮就疫苗分配不公的問題,起訴特朗普政府。

紐約州州長科莫說,各州因缺乏聯邦政府的援助,而令疫苗分配計劃的不公加劇。他重申早前對總統特朗普的批評:

「總統談論了美國連鎖藥妝店CVS和Walgreens,以及全國分店,但它們主要集中富人區,而非基層社區。我的朋友們,新冠肺炎已經造成的種族之間的不平等,我們不能將之加劇。讓我明言,黑人和拉丁裔人口在死亡名單上排得最前,在接種疫苗名單上排得最後。」

"The president talks about CVS and Walgreens and national chains. The president talks about CVS and Walgreens and national chains. Sure, but they are mainly located in rich communities, not in poor communities. My friends, we can't compound the racial injustice that COVID already created.And let me be clear — the Black and brown communities that were first on the list of who died cannot be last on the list of who receives the vaccines, period."