【美國大選】特朗普認輸？ 首稱拜登勝出大選！

美國總統特朗普首次表示拜登勝出美國大選,但指拜登勝出美國大選全因選舉被操縱。特朗普當地時間周日早上於Twitter發出帖文,稱沒有人獲准入內觀看及監視點票,又質疑電子投票系統的公司Dominion為一間被極端左翼控制的企業,並再次斥責保持沉默的假傳媒。

有關帖文再次被Twitter標示,對選舉舞弊的指控存在爭議。

He won because the election was rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

特朗普數分鐘後再發出另一條帖文,再次指責郵寄投票為一場鬧劇,

選舉夜所有機器故障,全屬他們企圖偷走選票的行動,但他們最終非常成功,卻沒有被捕。

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!