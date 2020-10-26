  • 27°C
香港時間 : 20201026日 (一) 12:26
【美國疫情】白宮幕僚長指華府不會控制疫情 拜登斥：舉白旗投降

環球社會熱點 11:19 2020/10/26

美國疫情嚴峻之際，美國白宮幕僚長梅多斯（Mark Meadows）表示，特朗普政府不會控制疫情。民主黨總統候選人拜登批評，特朗普政府對抗新冠疫情的態度，就是舉白旗投降。

梅多斯接受美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）訪問時指，華府不會控制疫情，因為新冠病毒是具傳染性，像流感一樣。

梅多斯續指，華府應該要做的是確保有適當的「緩解因素」（mitigating factors），包括尋找疫苗或治療方法等，令美國民眾不會因染疫而死。

彭斯幕僚長及高級顧問確診 彭斯檢測呈陰性 【下一頁】

拜登（Joe Biden）發表聲明回應梅多斯的說法：

「白宮幕僚長梅多斯今早驚人地承認，華府甚至已放棄控制疫情大流行，放棄保護美國人的基本職責。」

 

（White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they’ve given up on their basic duty to protect the American people.）

拜登指：

「這並不是梅多斯的失誤，而是坦率地承認總統特朗普自危機開始以來，所採取的策略：揮舞失敗的白旗，並希望通過忽略它，病毒會消失。它沒有，也不會。」

（This wasn’t a slip by Meadows, it was a candid acknowledgment of what President Trump’s strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away. It hasn’t, and it won’t.）

拜登副手賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）亦形容，梅多斯的言論，反映特朗普政府已承認抗疫失敗。

責任編輯：林嘉莉

疫情 傳染病 拜登 特朗普 美國

