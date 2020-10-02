【美國大選】梅拉尼婭呻曾因特朗普政策受氣

美國大選將在11月3日舉行，特朗普夫婦雙雙確診，再次成為焦點。競選期間，第一夫人梅拉尼婭（Melania Trump）亦成為攻擊對象。早前出版《梅拉尼婭與我》（"Melania and Me"）的作者公開一段梅拉尼亞2018年的錄音，當中她抱怨在履行第一夫人的職責時，因特朗普阻截墨西哥移民的政策而備受批評，動輒得咎。

《梅拉尼婭與我》（"Melania and Me"）的作者 沃爾科夫（Stephanie Winston Wolkoff）接受美國有線新聞網訪問時，公開一段梅拉尼婭2018年的錄音，當中談及其時特朗普的移民政策，令從南面入境的難民家庭骨肉分離，當年負責籌備聖誕節的梅拉尼婭亦因此承受不少批評和指責，感到的挫敗。

錄音中，梅拉尼婭提到：

「他們說我是串謀，說我跟他（特朗普）一樣，我支持他。我沒有在我的位置充分發揮作用，（為他們）發聲。我真的很努力在籌備聖誕，但你曉得，誰會在意聖誕和裝飾？但我還是需要完成，不是嗎？

好吧，我說我會負責，我說我在籌備聖誕，但他們說：『那些被迫跟母親分離的孩子怎麼辦？』讓我喘口氣吧！奧巴馬這樣做的時候，這些人跑哪去了？我不能去，我曾嘗試讓孩子和母親團圓，但我沒有機會，因這需要經過法律程序。」

(They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am.I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?

OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f****** break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance -- needs to go through the process and through the law.)