【智取英文@iM網欄】10大寫實用信常犯錯誤

在卷3的listening卷裡面其實是有很多陷阱位和常犯錯誤的，很多時同學們都沒有留意到，令分數被扣。所以，今天筆者就整理了10大陷阱位給大家。

1日期

Minutes (會議紀錄)的會議日期和下次會議日期 (The next meeting date)不是活動日期，兩者是不同的!!

2 地址

資料當中可能有超過一個地址，要小心辨別哪一個才是題目要求的地址。

Headquarter， Branch，Schools，Venue of the activity這些都是不同的，大家要聽清楚啊！

3 Data file的資料字

-有時Data File上的資料字面意思看似和Task不相關，但實際上包含Task要求的項目，一樣要寫

例子：

題目要求:

Please prepare a notice for the coming English course.

Data File (資料):

We noted the need to change the details on the certificates of completion to be given to participants.

答案:

After completing the course, the participants will be awarded certificates of completion.

4 睇清楚Webpage

-Webpage不要看漏機構名稱，寫服務，一定要提及提供服務的機構。

-Webpage有很多表面瑣碎的欄目，往往是內容重點，要和其他Data互相參照，找出重覆關鍵字。

5 注意分工Division of labour

-Division of labour (分工)要提及負責的部門名稱。

例子：

Marketing department to put up signposts to show the direction to the venue Logistics department to instal Octopus payment system

6 小心數字/圖表

-數據描述一定要用準確的文字描述百分比。

例子：

The majority of people / few people some people

all people / some people most people / the majority of people

7 小心下款

-留意信件或電郵的下款，寄件人的職銜可能是內容重點。

例子：

Regards,

Dr. Leung

Head of University of Hong Kong

8 小心數字和時間

-聽數字和時間要小心陷阱，要特別留意是否有更改。

例子1：

陷阱: I’d like to propose it to be from the third to the ninth.

更改: How about extending it for two more days?

答案: March 3- March 11 (Mar 9 + 2 days = Mar 11)

例子2:

陷阱: We had it from ten till eight last year.

更改: Maybe we can extend it for another hour.

答案: 10a.m. – 9 p.m. (8 p.m. + 1 hour = 9 p.m.)

9 上款

-任何信件的上款都不應該寫收件人的全名。(千萬不要寫Dear Peter Leung!!)

-Formal Letter的上款應該只寫收件人的姓氏；Informal Letter的上款應該只寫收件人的名字

例子：

Formal Letter Dear Mr. Leung,

Informal Letter Dear Peter,

10 留意上司的吩咐 (在指引頁入面)

-完成每一個Task，要留意文章或信件的名義。如果指引頁中，上司吩咐 “Write an Email for me”，Email的下款要寫上司的姓名

-上司吩咐”Draft a letter on my behalf”， Letter的下款要寫上司的姓名

-上司吩咐 “ Draft a speech for me”，Speech的主講人必定是上司，Speech的自我介紹部分也是介紹上司的姓名和職銜。

