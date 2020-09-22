  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2020年9月22日 (二) 15:31
熱門關鍵字 :
【智取英文@iM網欄】Reading搞錯意思？　8個常常誤會的句式和字詞

名人薈萃 14:35 2020/09/22

Reading卷上通常都會有很多令人誤會的句式和字詞，如果一不小心看錯了或是不熟識這些句式和詞彙的話可能會把整篇文章的意思都搞錯，所以今天筆者就為大家整理了幾個容易令人混淆的句式和字詞。

1all but + n. = 幾乎、差不多全是

通常看見 all but…，同學們都會以為是 “所以但除了。。。” 的意思，但其實正確的意思是 “幾乎、差不多全是”。

例句：The criticism against adolescents is all but the lack of willpower and determination.

2n. + has little positive to say = 沒有甚麼好話好說

這句就字面看來相信有很多人會以為是解 xx 對那樣事件沒有很正面的看法”，但其實真正意思於正面負面無關，而是解作沒有甚麼好話好說。

例句：Hong Kong people have little positive to say about the mainland tourists as they are often unhygienic and erode precious resources, like milk powder.

3n. + is nothing less than + n. = 完全是

這個句式大家可能比較難load都它的意思，可能會誤以為是 xxxx少” 的意思，但是其實真正的意思是 “完全是”。

例句：The criticism against adolescents is all but the lack of willpower and determination.

除了句式之外，其實有很多乍看之下很相似的字詞但是它們的意思卻截然不同，大家也要小心啊！

1Advise & Advice

Advise - 動詞verb

例句：Stephen advised Kelly to read more books.

Advice - 名詞noun

例句：Peter gave May good advice.

2Abroad & Aboard

Abroad - 在國外

例句：I have been working abroad since last year.

Aboard - 在交通工具上

例句：All passengers were aboard the plane.

3Principle & Principal

Principle - 原則，原理

例句：It is a basic principle of education that all teenagers can go to school.

Principal - 校長

例句：I am forced to go to the principles office after school.

4Breathe & Breath

Breathe - 動詞verb

例句： I cant breathe because I have a stuffy nose.

Breath - 名詞noun

例句：Go out and take a deep breath to relax.

5Quiet & Quite

Quiet - 安靜

例句：Spencer is a quiet person.

Quite - 有一點

例句：It is quite windy today.

如果大家有什麼英文問題，如Spencer Lam, 好唔好咁樣學英文呀? 或者IELTS考試，DSE英文/商業英文的知識及英文資源，歡迎你可以隨時再跟我多交流一下，可以Follow Spencer Lam English Team Facebook page得到更多英文資訊，亦都可以上https://spencerlam.hk 了解更多!

 

作者簡介：港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾赴英國留學交流。曾任國際銀行MT，2019年放棄銀行工作，全身投入英語教育事業，歷年來教授過千名學生，早前獲香港青年協會邀請擔任2020 DSE工作坊講者。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁: https://spencerlam.hk

撰文 : Spencer Lam 英文補習教師

欄名 : 智取英文

推薦文章

