▲ 【美國大選】特朗普長子質疑拜登健康 能否當總統

美國大選在11月3日舉行，美國總統特朗普與民主黨總統候選人拜登積極備戰。特朗普長子公開質疑拜登的健康情況，能否應付總統的工作。特朗普長子又質疑拜登，拜登可能連在凌晨3時起床接聽電話都未必做到。

特朗普長子小特朗普 （Donald Trump Jr.）接受霍士新聞（Fox News）訪問時，公開質疑拜登的健康狀態。

小特朗普指：

「你知道這項工作（總統）給人們帶來了多大的負擔。我的意思是，拜登拒絕去做競選。他甚至沒有開過Zoom會議。他一直待在地下室。是他做不到還是只是身體不健全？」

（You see how draining this job is on people. I mean, Joe Biden refuses to campaign. He's not even doing Zoom calls. He's staying in his basement. Is it that he can't do it or is it that he's just not physically able?）

小特朗普又質疑：

「你知道嗎，這人會在凌晨3點醒來打個電話嗎？ 這人有能力做到這一點嗎？ 如果我們不確定，除了我以外的人﹐還會問這個問題嗎？」

（You know, is this guy going to wake up at 3 in the morning to take a phone call? Is this guy going to be capable of doing that? And if we're not sure, should someone other than me be asking this question?）

小特朗普又形容，拜登的健康記錄「相當黯淡」（pretty dismal），認為倘他父親其中的一小部分健康出現問題，媒體也會非常關注並不斷報道，從而影響父親選情，故此他認為大眾也應關注拜登健康狀況。

責任編輯：林嘉莉