【美國大選】拜登：若當選會聽科學家話封城 防範第二波疫情

▲ 民主黨總統候選人拜登表示，若他當選，必要時會聽從科學家的建議封城，以防止第二波疫情蔓延。

美國新型冠狀肺炎病毒（新冠肺炎）疫情仍然嚴峻，民主黨人將此歸咎於美國總統特朗普抗疫不力。民主黨總統候選人拜登表示，若他當選，必要時會聽從科學家的建議封城，以防止第二波疫情蔓延。

拜登與他的競選搭檔賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）接受外媒訪問時表示，若疫情惡化，或再有第二波疫情：「我會封城，我會聽從科學家的建議。」（"I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists."）

拜登說，他將「不惜一切代價，採取所有能挽救生命的措施，因為除非能遏止病毒傳播，否則無法讓國家前進。」（"be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus."）

他指控，特朗普政府在應對疫情大流行的「根本性缺陷」（"fundamental flaw"），導致超過17.5萬美國人為此送命。

拜登重申：「必須控制疫情，才能保障就業、維持經濟增長，令國家繼續運作。」（"In order to keep the country running and moving, and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus."）

責任編輯：葉芷樺