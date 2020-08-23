  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2020年8月23日 (日) 16:25
【美國大選】拜登：若當選會聽科學家話封城 防範第二波疫情

環球社會熱點 16:12 2020/08/23

民主黨總統候選人拜登表示，若他當選，必要時會聽從科學家的建議封城，以防止第二波疫情蔓延。

美國新型冠狀肺炎病毒（新冠肺炎）疫情仍然嚴峻，民主黨人將此歸咎於美國總統特朗普抗疫不力。民主黨總統候選人拜登表示，若他當選，必要時會聽從科學家的建議封城，以防止第二波疫情蔓延。

拜登與他的競選搭檔賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）接受外媒訪問時表示，若疫情惡化，或再有第二波疫情：我會封城，我會聽從科學家的建議。"I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists."

【美國大選】特朗普擬派執法人員或律師監察投票 防止選舉舞弊

【美國大選】拜登演說獲霍士極高評價「交出全疊打」

拜登說，他將不惜一切代價，採取所有能挽救生命的措施，因為除非能遏止病毒傳播，否則無法讓國家前進。"be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus."

他指控，特朗普政府在應對疫情大流行的根本性缺陷」（"fundamental flaw"），導致超過17.5萬美國人為此送命。

拜登重申：必須控制疫情，才能保障就業、維持經濟增長，令國家繼續運作。"In order to keep the country running and moving, and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus."

【新冠疫苗】特朗普批食藥局拖慢測試至美國大選後

【美國大選】共和黨逾70前國安官員 倒戈撐拜登

選舉 傳染病 疫情 賀錦麗 拜登 特朗普 美國 美國民主黨 總統大選 新冠肺炎

新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（08月23日 時間16:00）
