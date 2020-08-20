  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2020年8月20日 (四) 13:48
奧巴馬批特朗普做總統如真人騷 「若他連任是對我的侮辱」

環球社會熱點 12:37 2020/08/20

美國前總統奧巴馬在第3日的民主黨全國代表大會的演講上，對現任特朗普展開最嚴厲的抨擊。

美國前總統奧巴馬在第3日的民主黨全國代表大會的演講上，對現任總統特朗普展開最嚴厲的抨擊，一改以往沉默之態。他狠批特朗普將總統一職當做「真人騷」，讓親友走後門、私相授受等，又指若特朗普再獲連任，將是對他本人的侮辱。

特朗普回應日前奧巴馬妻子、前第一夫人米歇爾的批評指，是奧巴馬和拜登任內做得差，他才能當上總統；又批評她以預先錄製的影片演講。周三（19日）奧巴馬便選擇在費城美國革命博物館進行現場直播，展開對特朗普最嚴厲的抨擊。

【美國大選】特朗普拒認輸？白宮：要選後才決定

【美國大選】賀錦麗獲正式提名 首位黑人女副總統候選人

奧巴馬批評特朗普沒法全心全意投入總統工作，亦沒有表現出從事這項工作的興趣，如沒有興趣與人尋求共識，沒有興趣利用總統辦公室的強大力量來幫助任何人，除了他本人和親友。（"He has [Mr Trump] shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.）

「他沒有興趣將總統一職視為『真人騷』以外的事情，只有這樣才能吸引他所渴望的注意力。」（"No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves."）

【美國大選】民主黨大會有人提名桑德斯？ 原來並非分化

【美國大選】民主黨大會虛擬舉行失關注 收視較4年前少27%

奧巴馬感嘆特朗普政府如馬戲團，充滿卑鄙、謊言和陰謀論（"the circus of it all, the meanness and the lies and the conspiracy theories"），又形容特朗普當上總統的後果是釋放出國民最糟糕的衝動，令美國在世界各地的名聲受損，令其民主制度受到前所未有的威脅。（"our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before".）

奧巴馬在四年前特朗普當選時曾言，若特朗普成功連任，將是對他個人的侮辱。（"personal insult"）

【美國大選】拜登獲黑人女保安站台 原因窩心【有片】

【美國大選】「拜登有能力治癒國家」妻子動人演說贏掌聲

責任編輯：葉芷樺

 

