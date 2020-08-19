  • 28°C
香港時間 : 2020年8月19日 (三) 16:27
【美國大選】拜登獲黑人女保安站台 原因窩心【有片】

環球社會熱點 14:06 2020/08/19

拜登獲非裔女保安提名參選總統，原因窩心。

美國民主黨代表大會一連4日舉行，拜登正式獲民主黨提名為總統候選人，挑戰競逐連任的總統特朗普。會上邀請前第一夫人米歇爾、前總統克林頓等多位重量級嘉賓演講，其中最特別的是一位寂寂無名、在紐約時報（New York Times）擔任保安的美國非裔婦女。她在提名短片中分享，她提名拜登競逐下屆美國總統的窩心原因。

【美國大選】「拜登有能力治癒國家」妻子動人演說贏掌聲

【美國大選】前總統卡特發言足見諷刺 民主黨大會3重點

美國非裔婦女布列塔尼（Jacquelyn Brittany）在紐約時報（New York Times）擔任保安。去年12月時，她曾護送拜登跟《紐約時報》編輯委員會會議，完成任務後，曾跟拜登說：

「我喜歡你，是真的喜歡。你是我的心水。」（I love you. I do. You're like my favorite.）

這幕在社交媒體上瘋傳，成為一段佳話。

【美國大選】民主黨正式提名拜登 為美國總統候選人

遭奧巴馬妻子批「錯誤總統」 特朗普：我選上因你老公差

周二（18日）晚上舉行的民主黨大會上，亦有播放布列塔尼支持拜登的影片。她在影片中說：

「我一直護送不同有權有勢的人士乘坐電梯上樓，他們到達目的地，去參加重要會議時，我便回到大堂工作。但跟拜登共處的短暫時光裡，我知道他注意到我。他很在乎，我的生活對他來說有何意義，即使他是去參加重要的會議，我也知道，他會帶著我的故事走進會議室。」

（"I take powerful people up on my elevator all the time. When they get off, they go to their important meetings. Me, I just head back to the lobby. But in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me. That he actually cared, that my life meant something to him. And I knew even when he went into his important meeting, he'd take my story in there with him."）

【美國大選】郵政署陷財困 眾議院推2000億緊急撥款

【美國大選】代表大會講者爆口水戰 民主黨進步派惹關注

她續道，

「那是因為拜登的內心不僅僅只是關於他自己，還容得下其他人。 我們（美國人）經歷了很多事情，我們尚有艱難的日子，但提名這樣一個人入主白宮是一個不錯的起點。這就是我要提名我的朋友拜登為下一任美國總統的原因。」

（That's because Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," she continued. "We've been through a lot, and we have tough days ahead. But nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That's why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.）

責任編輯:葉芷樺

