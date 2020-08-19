  • 27°C
香港時間 : 2020819日 (三) 14:56
昔日新聞 電子報 iMoney 雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:新冠肺炎

熱門關鍵字 : 肺炎疫情 防疫 抽新股 中美關係 口罩返貨 疫市理財 移民 貿易戰

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【美國大選】拜登獲正式提名選總統 獲黑人女保安站台原因窩心【有片】

環球社會熱點 14:06 2020/08/19

分享：

拜登獲非裔女保安提名參選總統，原因窩心。

美國民主黨代表大會一連4日舉行，拜登正式獲民主黨提名，成為年底11月總統大選的候選人，挑戰競逐連任的總統特朗普。會上邀請前第一夫人米歇爾、前總統克林頓等多位重量級嘉賓演講，其中最特別的是一位寂寂無名、在紐約時報（New York Times）擔任保安的美國非裔婦女。她在提名短片中分享，她提名拜登競逐下屆美國總統的窩心原因。

【美國大選】「拜登有能力治癒國家」妻子動人演說贏掌聲

【美國大選】前總統卡特發言足見諷刺 民主黨大會3重點

美國非裔婦女布列塔尼（Jacquelyn Brittany）在紐約時報（New York Times）擔任保安。去年12月時，她曾護送拜登跟《紐約時報》編輯委員會會議，完成任務後，曾跟拜登說：

「我喜歡你，是真的喜歡。你是我的最愛。」（I love you. I do. You're like my favorite.）

這幕在社交媒體上瘋傳，成為一段佳話。

【美國大選】民主黨正式提名拜登 為美國總統候選人

遭奧巴馬妻子批「錯誤總統」 特朗普：我選上因你老公差

周二（18日）晚上舉行的民主黨大會上，亦有播放布列塔尼支持拜登的影片。她在影片中說：

「我一直護送不同有權有勢的人士乘坐電梯上樓，他們到達目的地，去參加重要會議時，我便回到大堂工作。但跟拜登共處的短暫時光裡，我知道他注意到我。他很在乎，我的生活對他來說有何意義，即使他是去參加重要的會議，我也知道，他會帶著我的故事走進會議室。」

（"I take powerful people up on my elevator all the time. When they get off, they go to their important meetings. Me, I just head back to the lobby. But in the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me. That he actually cared, that my life meant something to him. And I knew even when he went into his important meeting, he'd take my story in there with him."）

【美國大選】郵政署陷財困 眾議院推2000億緊急撥款

【美國大選】代表大會講者爆口水戰 民主黨進步派惹關注

她續道，

「那是因為拜登的內心不僅僅只是關於他自己，還容得下其他人。 我們（美國人）經歷了很多事情，我們尚有艱難的日子，但提名這樣一個人入主白宮是一個不錯的起點。這就是我要提名我的朋友拜登為下一任美國總統的原因。」

（That's because Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself," she continued. "We've been through a lot, and we have tough days ahead. But nominating someone like that to be in the White House is a good place to start. That's why I nominate my friend Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.）

免費下載 hket App，關注「全球疫情實時動態」
【hket 網上書展重量級禮品突襲】禮品總值高達$5,227！立即訂閱

責任編輯：葉芷樺

相關文章

【美國大選】疫情下召開 民主黨全國代表大會有何關注點？
2020/08/18
【美國大選】疫情下召開 民主黨全國代表大會有何關注點？
【美國大選】郵政署財困或延誤郵寄選票 民眾買郵票支援
2020/08/17
【美國大選】郵政署財困或延誤郵寄選票 民眾買郵票支援
【美國大選】郵政署擬移除收件箱 捱轟後叫停計劃
2020/08/18
【美國大選】郵政署擬移除收件箱 捱轟後叫停計劃
【美國大選】前第一夫人妙用特朗普金句為拜登拉票【有片】
2020/08/18
【美國大選】前第一夫人妙用特朗普金句為拜登拉票【有片】
【美國大選】特朗普2大競選承諾 減稅及倡企業班師回美
2020/08/18
【美國大選】特朗普2大競選承諾 減稅及倡企業班師回美
選舉 拜登 總統大選 白宮 美國民主黨

上一篇文章

【美國大選】「拜登有能力治癒國家」妻子動人演說贏掌聲

下一篇文章

新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（08月19日 時間14:00）
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（08月19日 時間14:00）
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（08月19日 時間14:00）
【新冠肺炎】馬來西亞發現病毒變種D614G 具10倍傳染力
【新冠肺炎】馬來西亞發現病毒變種D614G 具10倍傳染力
特朗普弟弟病逝 終年71歲
特朗普弟弟病逝 終年71歲
特朗普倡夾竹桃苷治新冠肺炎 美國食藥局未證有效
特朗普倡夾竹桃苷治新冠肺炎 美國食藥局未證有效
【美國大選】奧巴馬據報驚拜登輸 曾拒為其站台
【美國大選】奧巴馬據報驚拜登輸 曾拒為其站台
【新加坡疫情】薪金補貼延長7個月 加碼救市保就業
【新加坡疫情】薪金補貼延長7個月 加碼救市保就業