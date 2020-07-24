  • 33°C
香港時間 : 2020724日 (五) 13:11
遭拜登奧巴馬狠批 特朗普：你們差我才能當總統

環球社會熱點 12:58 2020/07/24

遭拜登奧巴馬狠批 特朗普：你們差我才能當總統

美國疫情嚴峻之際，美國總統大選快將舉行。民主黨總統候選人、前副總統拜登與前總統奧巴馬一同批評特朗普，在新冠肺炎疫情上卸膊。特朗普反擊指，若他們在任表現好，他現時就不能當上總統。

特朗普稱疫情惡化 同反種族歧視示威有關

美國突破400萬確診 平均每小時增2600宗

拜登與奧巴馬分別在Twitter上發布一條長達15分鐘，二人對談的影片，內容批評特朗普抗疫不力、逃避責任等。

奧巴馬在影片中向拜登問道：

「你能想像如果你是總統的話，你會說出『這不是我的責任』這些話嗎？在我們在任時，我們口中不會說出這些話。」

（Can you imagine standing up when you were president, saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility?’ Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office.）

特朗普稱確診多因檢驗多 美媒以數據反駁

特朗普獨自開記者會 踢走華府專家福西

特朗普隨即反擊指：

「記住，如果不是因為他們，我不會在這裏，不會當總統。他們在任時工作表現很糟糕！」

（Remember, I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for them. I wouldn’t be President. They did a terrible job!）

責任編輯：楊心悅

