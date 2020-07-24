▲ 遭拜登奧巴馬狠批 特朗普：你們差我才能當總統

美國疫情嚴峻之際，美國總統大選快將舉行。民主黨總統候選人、前副總統拜登與前總統奧巴馬一同批評特朗普，在新冠肺炎疫情上卸膊。特朗普反擊指，若他們在任表現好，他現時就不能當上總統。

拜登與奧巴馬分別在Twitter上發布一條長達15分鐘，二人對談的影片，內容批評特朗普抗疫不力、逃避責任等。

奧巴馬在影片中向拜登問道：

「你能想像如果你是總統的話，你會說出『這不是我的責任』這些話嗎？在我們在任時，我們口中不會說出這些話。」

（Can you imagine standing up when you were president, saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility?’ Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office.）

特朗普隨即反擊指：

「記住，如果不是因為他們，我不會在這裏，不會當總統。他們在任時工作表現很糟糕！」

（Remember, I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for them. I wouldn’t be President. They did a terrible job!）

