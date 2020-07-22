【美國疫情】佩洛西斥特朗普不作為致疫情惡化 應叫「特朗普病毒」

美國新型冠狀肺炎病毒（新冠肺炎）疫情仍然嚴峻，全國確診接近400萬宗，周二（21日）新增逾1000人死於新冠肺炎，創6月初以來的單日新高。總統特朗普再次舉行疫情記者會時，警告情況可能惡化；民主黨的眾議院議長佩洛西斥總統特朗普太遲轉軚，現在才發現錯誤，更直言「病毒應叫『特朗普病毒』」。

總統特朗普（Donald Trump）呼籲，如不能保持社交距離，應佩戴口罩，並指口罩有用；又促請年輕人，不要在人多的酒吧或其他迫滿人的室內場所聚集。

眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）接受訪問時，評論特朗普在在記者會上的言論：

「他（特朗普）現在戴口罩，是因為意識到自己的錯誤，意識到這不是騙局；這場大流行的疫症變好前會惡化，是因特朗普無所作為，所以這病毒顯然該叫『特朗普病毒』。」

（"He recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction and in fact clearly it is the 'Trump virus.'"）