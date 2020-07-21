【Moderna疫苗】測試者親述疫苗副作用 一度入急症室

▲ 有測試者分享，接種Moderna藥廠研發的高劑量疫苗後出現高燒、作噁等副作用，持續一天。

全球大流行的新型冠狀肺炎病毒（新冠肺炎）疫情，各國加緊研發疫苗應對，多款疫苗已進入人體臨床測試階段，包括Moderna藥廠研發的高劑量疫苗。但有Moderna疫苗測試者分享，接種Moderna疫苗後出現高燒、作噁等副作用，持續一天。

測試者海頓（Ian Haydon）是華盛頓大學生物化學學系的畢業生，工作負責撰寫科學相關文章，他分享在接種250微克高劑量疫苗後的副作用：

副作用症狀持續一天，如超過華氏103度（攝氏39.4度）的高燒、疲倦、肌肉疼痛等。我最後去了急症室，好讓醫生密切監測以及進行其他測試。但一天後，這些症狀消失，之後我沒有出現其他問題。

(They lasted about a day, and those were things like a high fever over 103, fatigue, muscle ache, nausea, things like that. I ended up going to urgent care as this was happening so that the doctors could keep an eye on me and run some tests. But like I said, after about a day those tapered away and aside from that brief episode, I've really had no issues whatsoever.)

海頓接種的疫苗由美國生物科技公司Moderna研發，疫苗在首階段測試時，已發現會引起所有測試者的免疫反應，除了出現上述副作用，還有頭痛、發冷、接種位置疼痛等，研究結果刊於《新英倫醫學雜誌》（The New England Journal of Medicine），預計7月底會進入最後階段測試。

記者：葉芷樺