【職場英文@iM網欄】6個公司開會時必懂詞彙　不要再用I think I think了！

大家開會時有機會可能會用到英文，但好多時都只會一些很簡單的英文，例如，I think…. I think… 如果想成為英文達人，今天我會share幾個必學和十分有用的職場英文，可以開會運用一下。

1. Why don’t we do this?

如果你想表達意見時，除了用I think…. 之外，其實還有其他表達方法! 你可以嘗試問問題:

Why don’t we do it? (Why don’t we verb..?)

How about doing it?

另外，你亦可以用以下的方式表達英文:

It seems to me that…

From my perspective, ….

2. Get down to the business

Get down to the business的意思是開始做野!!

例句-

We don’t have much time left, so let’s get down to the business!

或是如果你好想叫你同事認真工作，不想他再偷懶，你也可以說：

Let’s get down to the business. 意思是不要再跟我說話了，我們開始認真工作吧！

3. Meet up

Meet up這個字意思是開會，和meeting (noun) 意思一樣，只是詞性不同。Meet up的用法是十分多元化的：

meet up with…=跟人...開會

meet up at/in= 在..（地點）..開

meet up at…=在..（時間）..

例句- Let’s meet up at 4 pm in the conference room for the new project。

4. Give the green light

開始做projects時，我們需要老闆或其他部門批准資金開始進行項目。上層主管的英語是the management，而give the green light直接翻譯是放綠燈，意思是批准。

例句: After the management gives the green light, we can hold further meetings with other departments.

5. Team up with

平時我們經常說collaborate, cooperate 等字眼去表示合作，相信很多讀者都很熟悉。但這些字都很長，而且比較書面語。講得多也不太順口，所以我們通常都會說用team up with這個字去表示合作。

例句: We will team up with them in September.

6. Outsource a task

很多時，公司是都無法把所有事情自己做的 (又或者為了節省成本，好似多間銀行近年都將不少部門outsource比香港以外的地方)，所有很多時都會把項目外包給其他公司。這時候我們就可以說outsource a task，外判出去。

例句-

Since the business team cannot deal with so many tasks at the same time, we will outsource some tasks to other companies.

