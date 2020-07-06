港區國安法生效後引疑慮　Telegram：暫不提供香港用戶資料

「港區國安法」實施後，有不少用戶均擔心自己的私隱資料會遭索取，當中對Telegram的疑慮就較大。加密通訊軟件Telegram的隱私條款中列出，如用戶遭法院認為涉及參與恐怖活動並要求索取相關資料，Telegram需提供用戶IP位置及手機號碼。

《HKFP》周日（5日）報道，Telegram回應，公司明白在這個環境下，保護香港用戶私隱的重要性。「直至有國際對香港現時的政治變化有共識前，公司暫不會存取任何有關香港用戶的數據。」（Accordingly, Telegram does not intend to process any data requests related to its Hong Kong users until an international consensus is reached in relation to the ongoing political changes in the city）

此外，Telegram又指出，公司未有向港府提供任何數據。自「港區國安法」實施後，網上開始有人呼籲棄用Telegram，改用其他私隱度較高的通訊軟件。

