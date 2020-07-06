  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2020707日 (二) 14:06
昔日新聞 電子報 iMoney 雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

會員活動

專題:iMoney新股IPO

熱門關鍵字 : 美股 武漢肺炎 財政預算案 居屋 iPhone 大灣區 李嘉誠 Apple 特約
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

港區國安法生效後引疑慮　Telegram：暫不提供香港用戶資料

環球政經 18:17 2020/07/06

分享：

「港區國安法」實施後，有不少用戶均擔心自己的私隱資料會遭索取，當中對Telegram的疑慮就較大。加密通訊軟件Telegram的隱私條款中列出，如用戶遭法院認為涉及參與恐怖活動並要求索取相關資料，Telegram需提供用戶IP位置及手機號碼。

其他文章：美國切斷晶片供應　英國擬年底前逐部淘汰華為5G設備

HKFP》周日（5日）報道，Telegram回應，公司明白在這個環境下，保護香港用戶私隱的重要性。「直至有國際對香港現時的政治變化有共識前，公司暫不會存取任何有關香港用戶的數據。」（Accordingly, Telegram does not intend to process any data requests related to its Hong Kong users until an international consensus is reached in relation to the ongoing political changes in the city）

此外，Telegram又指出，公司未有向港府提供任何數據。自「港區國安法」實施後，網上開始有人呼籲棄用Telegram，改用其他私隱度較高的通訊軟件。

如欲查看更多iMoney全新網上專欄的內容請按此

#即睇iMoney全新網站【 imoneymag.com 】

#立即訂閱掌握投資創富資訊【 https://imoney.hket.com/im/subscription 

#即Like iMoney 智富雜誌 專頁【設定為 搶先看/See First】搶盡投資先機！

Telegram 香港 CES 國安法 軟件 港區國安法 政治
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

【青姐話】阿爺發功 誰與爭鋒
【青姐話】阿爺發功 誰與爭鋒
【移民英國】持BNO家長最想知道的十個問題 英國專家為你逐一解答
【移民英國】持BNO家長最想知道的十個問題 英國專家為你逐一解答
【室內設計】教琴Miss親手為父母設計220呎蝸居 　獲網民激讚：靚到賣廣告咁！
【室內設計】教琴Miss親手為父母設計220呎蝸居 　獲網民激讚：靚到賣廣告咁！
【新股IPO】傳歐康維視上限定價14.66元
【新股IPO】傳歐康維視上限定價14.66元
【新股IPO】下周新股市場熱爆　一文睇清截止認購及掛牌日期
【新股IPO】下周新股市場熱爆　一文睇清截止認購及掛牌日期
【大學破產】疫情損逾1000億元收入　13間英國大學面臨破產
【大學破產】疫情損逾1000億元收入　13間英國大學面臨破產