【美國疫情】「每日增十萬確診也不驚人」華府專家警告

美國疫情反彈，新冠肺炎確診個案達263萬。白宮首席傳染病專家福西（Anthony Fauci）在國會表示，倘當局未有採取防止疫情擴散的行動，若每日新增10萬確診，他也「不會感到驚訝」（would not be surprised）。

福西形容，現時的疫情顯然未受控，又指美國在新增確診病例方面是「走錯方向」（going in the wrong direction）。福西指，他無法估計最終會有多少美國人受到感染，但指數字可能會更加嚴重。

福西又指：

「這將是非常令人不安的，我可以向你保證，因為當疫情在某些地區爆發，即使在其他地區疫情有好轉，此情況很脆弱。現在，我們每日有4萬多個新確診個案。如果每日新增10萬確診，我不會感到驚訝。」

（It is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they are vulnerable. We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.）

福西又指，研發安全且有效的疫苗是極為重要，雖然有多個疫苗研究取得進展，但現時仍無法保證疫苗必定能成功面世。

責任編輯：楊心悅