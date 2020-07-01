  • 32°C
香港時間 : 2020701日 (三) 13:27
昔日新聞 電子報 iMoney 雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:新冠肺炎

熱門關鍵字 : 肺炎疫情 防疫 抽新股 中美關係 口罩返貨 疫市理財 移民 貿易戰

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁

報章

投資

專欄

地產站

TOPick

中小企

iMoney智富

其他版本 :

【美國疫情】「每日增十萬確診也不驚人」華府專家警告

環球社會熱點 13:06 2020/07/01

分享：

美國疫情反彈，新冠肺炎確診個案達263萬。白宮首席傳染病專家福西（Anthony Fauci）在國會表示，倘當局未有採取防止疫情擴散的行動，若每日新增10萬確診，他也「不會感到驚訝」（would not be surprised）。

福西形容，現時的疫情顯然未受控，又指美國在新增確診病例方面是「走錯方向」（going in the wrong direction）。福西指，他無法估計最終會有多少美國人受到感染，但指數字可能會更加嚴重。

【美國疫情】特朗普稱對中國「愈來愈憤怒」

【美國疫情】14州6月確診翻倍 全國日增逾4萬宗

福西又指：

「這將是非常令人不安的，我可以向你保證，因為當疫情在某些地區爆發，即使在其他地區疫情有好轉，此情況很脆弱。現在，我們每日有4萬多個新確診個案。如果每日新增10萬確診，我不會感到驚訝。」

（It is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they are vulnerable. We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.）

【英國疫情】萊斯特將再封城 部分新症不足18歲

【美國疫情】瑞德西韋療程索價1.8萬 被批太貴

福西又指，研發安全且有效的疫苗是極為重要，雖然有多個疫苗研究取得進展，但現時仍無法保證疫苗必定能成功面世。

免費下載 hket App，關注「全球疫情實時動態」

外圍分析無間斷｜立即訂閱送高達$480訂閱禮品

責任編輯：楊心悅

相關文章

【美國疫情】14州6月確診翻倍 全國日增逾4萬宗
今日
【美國疫情】14州6月確診翻倍 全國日增逾4萬宗
【美國疫情】特朗普稱對中國「愈來愈憤怒」
今日
【美國疫情】特朗普稱對中國「愈來愈憤怒」
【港區國安法】日本欲吸港才 打造國際金融中心
今日
【港區國安法】日本欲吸港才 打造國際金融中心
【美股午市】鮑威爾：美次季GDP降幅或破記錄 道指軟
今日
【美股午市】鮑威爾：美次季GDP降幅或破記錄 道指軟
【美國疫情】瑞德西韋療程索價1.8萬 被批太貴
2020/06/30
【美國疫情】瑞德西韋療程索價1.8萬 被批太貴
疫情 傳染病 美國 白宮 肺炎 新冠肺炎 新冠肺炎疫情

下一篇文章

【美國疫情】14州6月確診翻倍 全國日增逾4萬宗
緊貼財經時事新聞分析，讚好hket Facebook 專版

推薦文章

【美國疫情】16州叫停解封 CDC指病例多到失控
【美國疫情】16州叫停解封 CDC指病例多到失控
【港區國安法】美國新禁運影響深遠 逾40國或跟隨
【港區國安法】美國新禁運影響深遠 逾40國或跟隨
【港區國安法】美國僅撤部分特殊待遇 香港還享什麼？
【港區國安法】美國僅撤部分特殊待遇 香港還享什麼？
【港區國安法】澳洲：香港年輕人申請難民簽證增
【港區國安法】澳洲：香港年輕人申請難民簽證增
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（07月01日 時間13:00）
新型冠狀肺炎全球疫情（07月01日 時間13:00）
【港區國安法】彭定康：香港法律早已覆蓋叛國、恐怖主義
【港區國安法】彭定康：香港法律早已覆蓋叛國、恐怖主義